PSEi moved down by 0.02% to 6,820.53

THE Philippine market finished almost unchanged on Thursday, despite another positive trading for the telco stocks.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) inched down by 0.02 percent or 1.62 points to 6,820.53, while the wider All Shares added 0.16 percent or 6.49 points to close at 4,205.

AAA Equities head of research Christopher Mangun said the gains of the telco issues were not enough to carry the index higher because of its “smaller weighting.”

Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. rose by 13.38 percent and 7.73 percent, respectively. Converge ICT Solutions Inc. likewise gained 4.38 percent.

“Telco valuations are finally reflecting the fact that it was the strongest sector and benefited from lockdowns and work-from-home structures as margins on mobile and home internet are greater than corporate lines,” Mangun explained.

Mangun said the local bourse was an “outlier” as markets abroad moved sideways ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

Most Asian indices recorded losses, as Shanghai tumbled 1.09 percent, Hong Kong declined by 1.33 percent, Seoul fell by 0.58 percent, Jakarta slipped by 1.19 percent, Bangkok shed 0.09 percent and Ho Chi Minh was down 0.5 percent. Tokyo inched up by 0.06 percent, while Singapore was unchanged.



Wall Street, on the other hand, was in the green overnight, as Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up by 0.11 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director Luis Limlingan said the local shares ended flat as “strong corporate earnings overseas overshadowed worries over the pace of economic recovery and the spread of the Delta variant.”

He also noted that investors are coming into tech stocks again, which could be seen in the buy up of Globe, PLDT and Converge.

“However, the interest in the sector could taper soon once since investors are starting to turn more defensive,” Limlingan continued.

Foreign funds continued to flow in as the local market recorded a net foreign buying of P190.9 million.

Most local sectors declined, with the conglomerates leading at 0.81 percent. The services and mining and oil indices survived after gaining 3.11 percent and 0.81 percent, respectively.

Total volume turnover was at 2.48 billion shares valued at P9.06 billion.

Losers edged winners at 102 to 94, while 53 securities were unchanged.