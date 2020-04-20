PSEi opens week slow but stays at 5,700

Despite slipping minimally, the local bourse managed to maintain its position at slightly above 5,700 points on Monday.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) slid by 56.32 points or 0.97 percent to open the week at 5,733.65 while the wider All Shares shed 18.53 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,473.90.

The PSEi failed to surpass its strong opening of 5,813.93 and its intraday high of 5,816.90.

“Local shares started lower as investors remained vigilant on news of a possible treatment for the Covid-19 () disease and after the Trump administration announced guidelines for reopening the (United States) economy,” Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan explained.

Diversified Securities Inc. trader Aniceto Pangan, on the other hand, said the local market began the week on a “cautious mode,” also following the downward trend of oil prices.

“[The] local trend of Covid-19 patients [is] still on the rise in the local front, favoring lockdown, [which] may continually slow down economic activity, thus inducing the continued net foreign investors selling in our local market,” Pangan added.

Analysts have earlier noted that investors would be on the lookout for Covid-19 developments and would keep an eye on the schedule of reopening of some US cities.

Meanwhile, AAA Equities research head Chris Mangun said the market ended lower today as “selling pressure picked up and a lack of buyers at current prices.”

“We saw heavy selling at the open which slowed down toward the end of the day. Trading volumes were lower today as investors took a wait and see approach to digest economic data. Investors are also taking cues from markets abroad,” Mangun further said.

Wall Street rallied last Friday with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 2.99 percent, 2.68 percent and 1.38 percent, respectively.