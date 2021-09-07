PSEi rallies, up in 6,900-level

THE Philippine shares returned to the green and concluded the trading day up in the 6,900-territory on Tuesday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index climbed 0.52 percent, or 35.61 points, to close at 6,912.71 while the broader All Shares gained 0.47 percent, or 20.03 points, to end at 4,275.76.

Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director, said investors brushed off the latest August inflation print onshore.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday reported that the country’s headline inflation rate accelerated to 4.9 percent in August from 4 percent in the previous month.

Limlingan also said local bourse gained during the Labor Day holiday abroad “following the dip in the benchmarks last week when the August US jobs data disappointed the market.”

Limlingan likewise noted the recently retained rating and outlook of the Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) for the country.

The Japan-based agency on Monday affirmed its “A-” rating with a “stable” outlook for the Philippines.



JCR, in the statement, said the ratings reflect “the country’s high and sustainable economic growth performance underpinned by solid domestic demand, its resilience to external shocks supported by an external debt kept low relative to gross domestic product and the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves, the government’s solid fiscal position and a sound banking sector.”

Meanwhile, most neighboring Asian markets also recorded gains.

A report from The Associated Press said Asian stocks improved as “China reported stronger exports in August than expected while investors awaited decisions from European and other central banks on when stimulus might be wound down.”

Tokyo was up 0.86 percent; Shanghai added 1.51 percent; Hong Kong gained 0.77 percent; Singapore inched up by 0.1 percent; and Bangkok climbed 0.23 percent while Seoul lost 0.5 percent; Jakarta declined by 0.22 percent; and Ho Chi Minh dropped by 0.41 percent.

Foreign funds continued to flow in the local market as net foreign buying amounted to P108.85 million.

The local sectors finished mixed. The banks led the decliners at 0.63 percent while the services index gained the most at 1.03 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.96 billion shares valued at P5.4 billion.

Winners bested losers at 119 to 76 while 41 securities were unchanged.