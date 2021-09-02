PSEi rebounds, improves by.7% or 48.72 points

The Philippine shares rebounded and returned to the 6,800 territory on Thursday.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) improved by 0.72 percent or 48.72 points to 6,834.66, while the wider All Shares climbed 0.4 percent or 16.85 points to finish at 4,232.11.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said investors took opportunities from the decline of the market the previous day.

Tantiangco added that the gain was also a “reflection of optimism towards the National Capital Region (NCR)’s vaccination campaign.”

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. on Wednesday said they expect around 70 percent of the eligible population in the capital region to be vaccinated by the end of the month.

“The progress in the NCR’s inoculation drive sets up hopes of the region’s economy being reopened,” Tantiangco explained.

Meanwhile, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director Luis Limlingan said “mixed economic reports in the US swayed investors to return back into the Philippines.”



Wall Street was in the green overnight as S&P 500 and Nasdaq added 0.03 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively, while Dow Jones slipped by 0.14 percent.

Neighboring Asian markets, on the other hand, were mixed.

Tokyo was up 0.33 percent, Shanghai gained 0.84 percent, Hong Kong inched up by 0.05 percent, Bangkok climbed 0.53 percent and Ho Chi Minh City rose 0.24 percent, while Seoul lost 0.97 percent, Jakarta declined by 0.52 percent, Singapore slipped by 0.22 percent.

Trading was weaker, however, as net value turnover stood at P6.71 billion.

The amount is lower than Wednesday’s P7.62 billion and the year-to-date average of P7.2 billion.

Foreign funds also extended their exodus as net foreign selling was at P69.83 million.

All local sectors exhibited wins, with the mining and oil index recording the biggest growth at 2.11 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.52 billion shares valued at P6.92 billion.

Advancers edged decliners at 110 to 86, while 58 securities were unchanged.