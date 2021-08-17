PSEi records back-to-back gains

The local stock extended its rebound on Tuesday, as the sentiment got a boost from the positive performance of the country’s overseas cash remittances in June.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) climbed 0.73 percent or 47.73 points to 6,561.41, while the wider All Shares gained 0.48 percent or 19.31 points to close at 4,072.47.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said investors cheered the continued year-on-year expansion of cash remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

“The rise in cash remittances, if sustained, can augment household incomes on a macro scale, which in turn, can boost aggregate spending, primarily consumption,” Tantiangco explained.

Data from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday showed that OFW remittances rose by 7.3 percent in June.

Personal remittances increased to $2.9 billion during the month, up from $2.6 billion in the previous month and $2.7 billion year-on-year.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said the local bourse ended in the green ahead of retail earnings releases in the region, while others await for retail-related and industrial production data abroad.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Investors have been searching for clues as to how much the economy has recovered or will need in the coming month,” Limlingan said.

Meanwhile, most neighboring Asian markets were still bloodied.

A report from the Associated Press said the global stock markets declined amid the “turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China’s economic outlook after weak July activity.”

Tokyo was down 0.36 percent, Shanghai declined by 2 percent, Hong Kong lost 1.66 percent, Seoul fell by 0.89 percent, Jakarta dropped 0.84 percent, Singapore tumbled by 0.94 percent and Ho Chi Minh slipped by 0.57 percent. Bangkok was up by 0.65 percent.

Despite the climb of the main index, trading remained tepid as net value turnover stood at P5.45 billion, falling below the year-to-date average of P7.23 billion.

Foreign funds also continued their exodus as the market saw net foreign selling of P534.4 million.

Most of the local sectors finished the day with gains led by the 1.26-percent increase of the property index, while the mining and oil sector was the only decliner at 0.04 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.2 billion shares valued at P6.76 billion.

Losers marginally outpaced winners at 98 to 97, while 50 securities were unchanged.