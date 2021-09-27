PSEi remains in the green

The Philippine index extended its gains, albeit marginally, on Monday amid hopes on the further improvement of the country’s Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) inched up by 0.07 percent or 4.73 points to 6,956.26, while the broader All Shares added 0.15 percent or 6.31 points to close at 4,329.95.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said investors were still hopeful that the country’s pandemic situation would continue to improve, which would eventually lead to further easement of social restriction measures.

The Philippines logged 20,755 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 2.49 million.

“The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ latest confidence surveys, which show that consumers and businesses are optimistic towards the upcoming quarter also gave a boost to sentiment,” Tantiangco continued.

For his part, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said the main index was flat as “funds transferred to different sectors in anticipation of the latest window dressing for the quarter end.”

Limlingan added that the attention of Wall Street investors will be directed to the progress in the new budget proposed, as well as the upcoming releases of some economic data abroad.



Meanwhile, net value turnover was reported at P7.09 billion, marginally lower than the year-to-date average of P7.14 billion.

Foreigners continued to be sellers as net outflows amounted to P623.43 million.

Local sectors ended mixed. The services index led the gainers at 1.29 percent, while the mining and oil sector led the decliners after dropping by 2.04 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.64 billion shares valued at P7.61 billion.

Losers outpaced winners at 120 to 78, while 42 securities were unchanged.