PSEi retreats amid Wall Street slide

The Philippine index retreated on Thursday amid lingering economic worries and the slide of Wall Street overnight.

The local stock barometer Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gave up 0.37 percent or 25.37 points to close at 6,924.02, while the wider All Shares shed 0.13 percent or 5.50 points to end at 4,280.79.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the main index yielded to selling pressures, as economic worries overtook market sentiment.

“Economic worries took over sentiment as it remains uncertain when the National Capital Region will be shifted to more relaxed restrictions, leaving the said region under MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine),” Tantiangco explained.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday said the country’s capital region will remain under MECQ until September 15 and deferred the previous decision to pilot test granular lockdowns in the area.

Tantiangco added that the local market also took cues from the overnight decline of US markets.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 0.2 percent, 0.13 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively.



Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director Luis Limlingan likewise attributed the slip of local shares to Wall Street’s drop after “the market started downgrading the US growth prospects.”

Most Asian indices also tracked losses as Tokyo was down 0.57 percent, Hong Kong lost 2.3 percent, Seoul fell by 1.53 percent, Singapore slipped by 0.04 percent and Bangkok dropped 0.53 percent.

Meanwhile, Shanghai gained 0.49 percent, Jakarta was up 0.7 percent and Ho Chi Minh added 0.78 percent.

Trading remained weak as net value turnover stood at P4.1 billion, well below the year-to-date average of P7.14 billion.

Foreign funds also continued their exodus as net outflow amounted to P271.16 million.

Most local sectors, on the other hand, recorded slight gains led by industrial at 0.25 percent, while the conglomerates and services shrunk by 0.73 percent and 0.67 percent, respectively.

Total volume turnover was at 920.41 million shares valued at P4.39 billion.

Losers marginally outpaced winners at 96 to 94, while 44 securities were unchanged.