PSEi retreats to 6,500

The local bourse extended its decline and dropped to the 6,500 territory on Monday as investors continued to monitor developments in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dipped 0.63 percent or 41.55 points to its intraday low of 6,591.67, while the wider All Shares fell by 0.31 percent or 12.76 points to end at 4,110.96.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said the main index still traded weaker as “investors continue to vigilantly watch the Covid cases worldwide and how they would affect economic recovery in the short to medium term.”

The Philippines logged 18,332 additional Covid-19 cases on Monday, a new all-time high since the pandemic started, bringing the current total to 1.857 million.

Limlingan added that many are also assessing the latest budget proposed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

DBM on Monday submitted the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022 to the House of Representatives.

Most neighboring Asian markets, on the other hand, were in the green.



A report from the Associated Press said the Asian indices gained after “investor sentiment received a big boost from the rally last week on Wall Street, despite worries about the more contagious coronavirus delta variant not only in the region but across the world.”

Tokyo gained 1.78 percent, Shanghai was up 1.45 percent, Hong Kong climbed 0.85 percent, Seoul rose 0.97 percent, Jakarta added 1.17 percent and Bangkok increased by 1.46 percent, while Singapore lost 0.3 percent and Ho Chi Minh lost 2.3 percent.

The US markets were up last Friday, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq improving by 0.65 percent, 0.81 percent and 1.19 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, foreigners were buyers as the local market posted net inflows of P105.79 million on Monday.

The services and industrial indices managed to survive among local sectors after adding 0.53 percent and 0.21 percent each, while the decliners were led by the property sector at 2.46 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.94 billion shares valued at P6.29 billion.

Losers bested winners at 105 to 87, while 45 securities were unchanged.