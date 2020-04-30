PSEi rises on Covid treatment hopes

The stock market finished the shortened trading week in the green on Thursday, reaching the 5,700 territory on news of a possible breakthrough in the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) added 1.005 percent or 56.74 points to end at 5,700.71, while the wider All Shares inched up by 0.6 percent or 20.55 points to close at 3,445.83.

“The local market extended its gains [on Thursday] on the back of the positive preliminary results on Gilead Sciences’ potential treatment against the coronavirus,” Philstocks Financial Inc. research associate Japhet Tantiangco said.

He was referring to the outcome of a major clinical trial involving Gilead Sciences’ drug remdesivir, which showed that patients on the drug recovered about 30 percent faster than those on a placebo.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top epidemiologist who oversaw the trial, praised the findings, saying “remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant [and] positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.”

According to Tantiangco, the trial results gave people hope that there is a real change of overcoming the highly contagious respiratory disease.

The “dovish tone” adopted by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in its latest meeting also aided positive trade, he said.

In that two-day meeting that ended on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee pledged to hold rates at zero “until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.”

This comes as the US central bank warned that Covid-19 continued to pose “considerable risks” to the American economy, which after a 4.8-percent contraction in the first three months of the year likely will see an “unprecedented” decline in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan also cited the remdesivir results and the “continued effort [of] the [Fed] to sustain US growth” for the local bourse’s rise.

Wall Street also rallied on the trial’s positive results, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining 2.21 percent, 2.66 percent and 3.57 percent, respectively.

Asian markets mirrored their American counterparts, with Tokyo adding 2.14 percent, Shanghai climbing by 1.33 percent, Jakarta gaining 3.21 percent, Singapore rising by 2.08 percent, Bangkok improving by 0.89 percent and Ho Chi Minh inching up by 0.25 percent.Hong Kong and Seoul were closed in observance of the Buddha’s birth anniversary.

In Manila, all sectors jumped, with services leading at 1.84 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 590.4 million shares, valued at P6.58 billion.

Gainers edged out losers, 120 to 71, with 46 issues unchanged.

WITH REPORTS FROM AFP