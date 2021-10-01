PSEi slips to open October

THE local bourse started the month of October in red territory amid Wall Street's overnight decline and expectations of a higher September inflation rate.

The local stock barometer Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dipped by 0.42 percent, or 29.28 points, to its intraday low of 6,923.60 while the broader All Shares inched up by 0.02 percent, or 0.67 points, to close at 4,326.51 on Friday.

Japhet Tantiangco, Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst, said the sideways movement of the market ended with loss as negative spillovers from the Wall Street cascaded onshore.

Overnight, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 1.59 percent, 1.19 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively.

Tantiangco added that sentiment was likewise weighed down by expectations of a higher inflation print for September.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday said the country's inflation rate might have risen faster in September due to rising oil, electricity and food prices.

Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director, said the main index declined as initial jobless claims data abroad came in higher.

US initial jobless claims climbed to 362,000 in the week ending September 25, higher than the estimated 330,000 and up from the 351,000 of the preceding week.

Trading, meanwhile, slowed down as net value turnover ended at P6.27 billion, below the year-to-date average of P7.17 billion.

Foreign funds, on the other hand, returned as the market recorded a net inflow of P2.84 billion.

Miners led the gains of local sectors at 1.25 percent while properties and conglomerates fell by 1.14 percent and 0.99 percent each.

Total volume turnover was at 2.32 billion shares valued at P21.99 billion.

Advancers bested decliners at 103 to 86 while 53 securities were unchanged.