PSEi stays in green as Wall St climbs

Philippine shares surged to the 6,800-point territory on Wednesday, following the rally posted by Wall Street overnight.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) grew by 2.15 percent or 143.33 points to another intraday high of 6,822.15, while the wider All Shares gained 1.29 percent or 53.63 points to end at 4,198.51.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the local bourse took cues from the positive performance of US markets overnight.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed 0.09 percent, 0.15 percent and 0.52 percent, respectively.

Tantiangco added that foreign investors furthered the market’s climb as foreign funds continued to flow in and net foreign buying ended at P814.59 million.

The telecommunication giants, Globe Telecom and PLDT, led the 30-member index as each jumped by 14.04 percent and 7.77 percent, respectively.

“This comes on the back of growing calls from the private sector to proceed with the further opening of the telecommunications sector to foreign investors through the amendments in the Public Service Act,” Tantiangco explained.



Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan, meanwhile, said investors continued to buy local shares and “feed off news that Pfizer and BioNTech secured a full US regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine.”

Limlingan noted that the development also continued to buoy the US stocks overnight.

Most neighboring Asian markets likewise recorded improvements.

Shanghai was up 0.74 percent, Seoul gained 0.27 percent, Jakarta climbed 0.39 percent, Singapore inched up by 0.09 percent, Bangkok rose 0.59 percent and Ho Chi Minh added 0.83 percent, while Tokyo shed 0.03 percent and Hong Kong lost 0.13 percent.

Trading improved onshore as the market saw net value turnover of P6.1 billion, better than Tuesday’s P5.32 billion.

The figure, however, is still below the year-to-date average of P7.15 billion.

Majority of the local sectors closed with wins, led by the services index at 3.51 percent, while the miners were the sole decliner after shedding 0.12 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.8 billion shares valued at P6.46 billion.

Advancers slightly outpaced decliners at 95 to 93, while 51 securities were unchanged.