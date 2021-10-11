PSEi surges to 7,100

The Philippine stock index staged a huge jump on Monday and settled above the 7,100 territory amid hopes on the improving pandemic situation in the country.

The 30-member Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) soared by 3.14 percent or 217.15 points to 7,124.01, while the wider All Shares improved by 1.97 percent or 85.38 points to end at 4,423.90.

This is the highest finish of the market since it closed at 7,140.29 last January 21.

Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Tantiangco said the local bourse surged as the improving local Covid-19 situation raises hopes of restrictions being further eased after October 15.

“The stabilizing supply of vaccines in the country, the continuous inoculation campaign and the downtrend in cases spark hopes that the local economy will be further reopened,” Tantiangco explained.

The Philippines recorded 8,292 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally up 2.67 million.

Luis Limlingan, managing director of Regina Capital Development Corp., meanwhile, said investors turned to the local shares as “many began to bet ahead of the third quarter earnings, GDP (gross domestic product) data and the following year, as the last quarter of trading is underway.”

Limlingan likewise noted that many are hoping for the possibility of further reopening the economy as daily local Covid-19 cases go down further.

“In addition, many are waiting for other catalysts abroad, following the release of a weaker-than-expected jobs report last Friday and fears of stagflation,” he continued.

Wall Street was bloodied last Friday as the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 0.03 percent, 0.19 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, strong trading persisted as net value turnover amounted to P9.23 billion, which is above the year-to-date average of P7.23 billion.

Foreign funds, however, exited anew as the market recorded net outflows of P820.74 million.

Properties got the most gains among local sectors at 5.48 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 2.44 billion shares valued at P11.76 billion.

Winners outpaced losers at 122 to 60, while 58 securities were unchanged.