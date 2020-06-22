PSEi up on last minute bargain hunting

The local market opened the trading week in the green as last minute bargain hunting slightly pulled the index up.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) climbed 0.51 percent, or 32.36 points, to its intraday high of 6,347.43 while broader All Shares gained 0.61 percent, or 22.35 percent, to finish at 3,706.90 on Monday.

“Last minute bargain hunting sent the local bourse higher today (Monday) by 0.51 percent to 6,347.43. Prior to the climb, the market was in red for the most part of the day amid coronavirus-related worries as local cases continue to climb, while second wave risks abroad remain at the table,” Philstocks Financial Inc. research associate Japhet Tantiangco said.

As of Sunday, the Philippines recorded 30,052 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, with 7,893 recoveries and 1,169 fatalities.

Tantiangco added that foreign funds remain to be “against the market” as the local bourse experienced a net foreign selling of P1 billion on Monday.

Further, he sees the downward bias for the local shares to continue amid the local and global pandemic situation.

“The virus spread, if left untamed, could derail the economic recovery that investors have hoped for following the gradual easing of restrictions,” Tantiangco explained.

Similarly, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said buyers bought selectively after the World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out that Covid-19 remains to be a threat.

“Buyers bought selectively into the local market at Market on Close after the [WHO] signaled that the coronavirus pandemic remains a deadly threat,” Limlingan noted.

The WHO reported on Sunday the largest single-day increase in global Covid-19 cases with more than 183,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street shed as Dow Jones and S&P 500 lost 0.8 percent and 0.56 percent, respectively, while Nasdaq inched up by 0.03 percent.

The negative sentiment cascaded to most neighboring Asian markets as Tokyo was down 0.18 percent, Shanghai slipped 0.08 percent, Hong Kong shed 0.54 percent, Seoul lost 0.68 percent, Jakarta dipped 0.47 percent and Thailand fell 1.39 percent, while Singapore gained 0.24 percent and Ho Chi Minh rose by 0.31 percent.

In Manila, most sectors rose with industrial in the lead at 1.68 percent, while holding firms slid by 0.41 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.21 billion shares valued at P7.33 billion.

Losers outpaced winners at 113 to 87, while 47 securities were unchanged.