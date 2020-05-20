PSEi up on late bargain-hunting

Investors searching for bargains helped the stock market inch closer to the 5,600 territory before closing on Wednesday.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) inched up by 0.47 percent or 26.11 points to close at its intraday high of 5,581.96, while the wider All Shares improved by 0.35 percent or 11.65 points to end at 3,371.47.

In a market comment, Philstocks Financial Inc. attributed the positive finish to last-minute bargain-hunting.

AAA Equities Research Head Christopher Mangun agreed, saying bargain hunters took advantage of minor selling pressure in the last hour of Wednesday’s trading.

“Last-minute buying allowed the main index to end with gains as it closed at its high for the day. The market has found an equilibrium between bears and bulls as it continues to move sideways. It may continue higher in the coming days to test resistance,” he explained.

Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan said “Philippine equities ended higher on last-minute bargain-hunting as more talk of stimulus became a catalyst for the market.”

“Steven Mnuchin plans to use all $500 billion the [US] Treasury has allocated to help the [American] economy and is willing to take on more risks to do so,” he added, referring to the US Treasury secretary.

Wall Street ended in the red as optimism on the positive results of US biotechnology company Moderna’s possible Covid-19 vaccine weakened after a report questioned their validity. As a result, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq shed 1.59 percent, 1.05 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

Asian markets were mixed. Tokyo was up 0.79 percent, Seoul climbed by 0.46 percent, Thailand rose by 0.56 percent and Ho Chi Minh improved by 0.83 percent. Shanghai was down by 0.51 percent, Hong Kong slipped by 0.16 percent, Jakarta shed 0.10 percent and Singapore lost 0.88 percent.

In Manila, most sectors rose, with mining and oil leading at 1.16 percent. Industrial and services slid by 1.27 percent and 0.27 percent each.

Total volume turnover was at 316.58 million shares, valued at P3.3 billion.

Winners edged out losers, 88 to 84, with 40 securities still unchanged.