Psychic Jovi Vargas Claims Someone will Try to Oust PBBM

Psychic Jovi Vargas Warns PBBM Claiming Someone Will Try to Oust

A psychic Jovi Vargas has warned president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr (PBBM) to be careful as someone allegedly tries to oust him.

President Marcos Jr. was warned to exercise extra caution by a fate teller since it appeared that he might not complete his tenure. Jovi Vargas revealed that she sees a man and a woman in her vision who will stop at nothing to remove Marcos in the actress Aiko Melendez’s vlog.

” Patuloy kong nakikita ang pag-iingat muna sa isang personalidad na isang babae na meron din isang lalaki… Hanapan ng butas, hanapan ng paraan upang siya tanggalin,” said Jovi.

“Pero I hope hindi magtagumpay. Yun ang dapat gawan ng paraan ngayon ng nakaupo na maging maingat. Gagawa at gagawa ng paraan upang bigyan ng isyu ang Presidente Bongbong Marcos upang siya tanggalin,” she added.

The fate teller also predicts that Vice President Sara Duterte would become the next president. “Nakikita ko rin naman na susunod niya rin naman ang magiging susunod na President ng Pilipinas, si Sara.”

Jovi was one of those who thought Marcos would win the election. You might recall that Ambeth Ocampo, a historian, recently asserted that no president whose inaugurations had a place at the National Museum, where Marcos was sworn in, had completed their terms in office.

The palace has not yet released a comment regarding the soothsayer’s advice. On the other hand, several BBM backers expressed the wish that Jovi’s forecast would not come to pass.

