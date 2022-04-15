Public Appearance of Picturesque Zhejiang in the 2022 MATTA Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 MATTA Fair organized by the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents was held during April 9 to April 10 in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, attended by Zhejiang Tourism (Southeast Asia) Promotion Center for “Picturesque Zhejiang” project on behalf of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

The 2022 MATTA Fair, the largest-scale international tourism fair held offline ever in Malaysia after the covid-19 pandemic, attracted tens of thousands of visitors. The “Picturesque Zhejiang” booth on site had played the promotional videos that introduced Zhejiang’s culture and tourism resources, vividly illustrating the unique sightseeing resources and colorful cultural heritages of Zhejiang. A large number of visitors immersed themselves in the video at the booth, took active participation in interaction and survey, and got rewarded by the characteristic Zhejiang-related souvenirs. The Picturesque Zhejiang VR video, in particular, had strongly impressed every audience and brought them a virtual tour to Zhejiang and to experience its extraordinary charm. As many Malaysian visitors on site expressed, it is a pity they couldn’t visit Zhejiang for the time being, but they would definitely pay a visit in person to Zhejiang, enjoy its beauty and charm, as well as experience the local culture and communicate with local people.

The 2022 MATTA Fair marked the public debut of Zhejiang on international fairs after the pandemic. Not only does Zhejiang aspire to deliver the charm of Zhejiang to more SEA public and enhance the brand image by taking a good advantage of tourism industry recovery, but also Zhejiang would like to seek for global partners to help with the recovery of Zhejiang inbound tourism market through communication with international platforms.