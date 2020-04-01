Public celebration of Masses to resume after Luzon quarantine ends — CBCP

MANILA, Philippines — The public celebration of Masses in churches will most likely resume once the enhanced community quarantine ends, an official of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said.

“If quarantine protocols are lifted and the social and physical distancing as well, then most probably public celebration of liturgies will resume in churches,” said Fr. Jerome Secillano, Executive Secretary of the CBCP’s Permanent Committee on Public Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only reason for the online celebration of Masses is the church’s compliance with health protocols,” he added.

As the government imposed enhanced community quarantine, Christian churches across the country are also holding online Masses and services in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

FEATURED STORIES

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ