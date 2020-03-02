Public Enemy And Flavor Flav Have Parted Ways

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 2, 2020

In a wild turn of events for legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy today, they have decided to part ways from member Flavor Flav.

The split comes after Flav hit Democractic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders with a cease and desist following the announcement that the group would be performing at a rally for Sanders in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Pitchfork, the group said:

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.” Cold.

Flav was an original member of the group and was with them for 37 years.

In the cease and desist letter filed by Flav, he accused Sanders of “the unauthorized use of [his] likeness, image and trademarked clock in promotional materials.”

Member Chuck D hit back at Flav, saying that “Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this.”

“He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.” So much for a year.

“From a legal standpoint, Chuck could perform as Public Enemy if he ever wanted to,” Chuck’s attorney said in a statement, via Pitchfork.

“He is the sole owner of the Public Enemy trademark. He originally drew the logo himself in the mid-’80s, is also the creative visionary and the group’s primary songwriter, having written Flavor’s most memorable lines.”

The group’s last album including Flav as a member was 2017’s Nothing Is Quick In The Desert.