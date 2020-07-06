Trending Now

Public, netizens warned vs manipulated Inquirer websites

MANILA, Philippines — The INQUIRER.net on Monday warned the public and its readers against the proliferation of manipulated Inquirer websites that contain misinformation on news items and various products.

“The Inquirer, particularly INQUIRER.net, disowns these manipulated websites that mislead readers and intended mainly to damage our brand,” the online news portal said in a statement.

Readers who encounter or are prodded to visit the manipulated sites at timestory.fun, tivioleis.bar, tofine.online are urged to ignore them or to report the matter to [email protected]

