Public school teachers’ 13th month pay ready for release by May 15

MANILA, Philippines — The 13th-month pay of public school teachers will be ready for release by May 15, Department of Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said in a televised press briefing on Tuesday.

According to Sevilla, the salaries of DepEd employees for March and April have been released in advance as part of the department’s assistance to its staff and teachers during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

Their pay for May is currently being processed, she added.

The P6,000 clothing allowance has also already been released to DepEd employees

Meanwhile, DepEd is now processing the performance-based bonus for teachers, some of which have already been released in several regions.

She added that a loan moratorium for teachers and DepEd employees had already been implemented.

