Public warned vs love scams this Valentine’s Day

MANILA, Philippines — Searching for a “forever?” Beware of love scams, the Bureau of Immigration issues its caution on Valentine’s Day.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said netizens should be vigilant against a syndicate preying on Filipino women searching for relationships online.

“Be alert, and be wary of people you meet online. Always double check and verify with authorities to know if the story that they are telling you is true,” Tansingco said in a statement.

According to the commissioner, the scammers would pretend to be foreigners and entice their victims with small gifts, promises of international travel, and marriage.

“In many cases, the fake foreigner would claim to fly to the Philippines to meet or marry their victim,” Tansingco said.

“However, upon the scammer’s supposed flight to the Philippines, he will claim that he is being held by immigration or by other government agencies,” he continued.

The fraudster will then ask for a considerable amount of money and sometimes even disguise themself as a high-ranking immigration official.

Last year, the bureau got a report from a woman whose partner was purportedly held by authorities at the Davao International Airport. The victim claimed that the immigration officials demanded payment to release his partner.

—MJ Soriano, INQUIRER.net trainee

