Public Works Secretary Mark Villar tested positive for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Villar announced this himself on Wednesday in his Facebook account.

“I regret to announce that today, July 15, I received my test result and it is positive for Covid-19,” said Villar.

An initial report from his office said that Villar may have gotten the virus from one of his staff who also tested positive for Covid-19. WITH A REPORT FROM ANGELA CARLOTO