PUIs for nCoV in Central Visayas rise to 29

CEBU CITY –– The number of people admitted to hospitals for symptoms similar to those of the new coronavirus (nCoV) in Central Visayas has shot up to 29.

Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia met with the 50 mayors of the province’s cities and municipalities to enhance their capability against the nCoV.

Department of Health-Central Visayas Director Jaime Bernadas said the persons under investigation (PUI) in Cebu province is now at 21, followed by Negros Oriental (7), and Bohol (1).

The rise in the number of PUIs listed in the region, he said, was the result of the contact-tracing from the first and second nCoV cases involving a Chinese couple.

Garcia has created composite teams for each of the towns that would be in charge of the quarantine of incoming Filipinos who traveled to China.

The provincial government has laid out requirements for the quarantine either at home or a government facility.

Garcia also announced that each of the 44 towns and 7 cities of Cebu would get P500,000 for the purchase of face masks, thermal guns, and other needs concerning nCoV.

Each of the town and city, however, would need to declare a “State of Preparedness” before they can avail of the P500,000 assistance from the Capitol.

