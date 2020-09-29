Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna Is Unveiled in the Burgeoning Tourism Region of Exotic South Yunnan

JINGHONG CITY, China, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Renowned as Accor‘s stylish and contemporary premium brand, Pullman‘s opening in Xishuangbanna is the 40th Pullman hotel within Greater China’s network. Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna is proud to offer a new cosmopolitan destination in China’s “Ideal and Magical Paradise” in exotic Yunnan.

Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna is situated in one of China’s burgeoning tourism regions with a fabled past and unique culture influenced by nearby Thailand, Laos and Myanmar. Its remote locale and tropical climate yield rainforests with rich biodiversity, rare plants and unique wildlife. Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna is in the heart of Sunac Xishuangbanna Resort, an 880,000 square meters cultural and tourist destination with an enviable reputation as the largest lifestyle, leisure, tourism and culture resort hub in Southwest China. The complex includes Sunac Land amusement park and Water Park, and Sunac Mall, a generous shopping centre with restaurants, lifestyle and fashion boutiques, children’s entertainment, IMAX theatre, and supermarket. Meanwhile, Dai Show Theatre boasts Dragone Studio’s stunning world-class multi-media performance that interprets Dai culture through water acrobatics and masterful technology. Two other hotels join Pullman in the complex along with a bar street, residences, a hospital and schools. Xishuangbanna International Airport is a short 20 minute drive away.



Gary Rosen, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, Accor Greater China, said: “Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna is a remarkable addition to our Pullman hotels and resorts in Greater China. The property injects Pullman’s signature upbeat and contemporary premium hotel experience into an extraordinary destination. Further, it reinforces Pullman’s perspective by offering dynamic experiences to active, adventurous travellers while seamlessly blending with the destination’s vibrant cultural scene.”



Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna offers spacious 412 guestrooms and suites designed with a contemporary take on the region’s traditional Dai style found. Natural materials, ceiling fans and generous balconies instil calm and comfort. The lobby sensitively merges ethnic Dai with international flair for the optimum blend of sense of place in style, to welcome guests energetically yet warmly.

Ideal for guests who work and play hard and value their leisure time, the hotel offers a variety of restaurants and bars to cater to every culinary whim. Dai Yunxuan Chinese restaurant features authentic local dishes inspired by Yunnan and Dai cultures alongside Sichuan and Hunan specialties, with local produce incorporated into the creative menu. The Joy all day restaurant boasts an international buffet featuring fresh local ingredients, alongside French a la carte available throughout the day. The Lobby Lounge has a dynamic, informal ambience with contemporary music courtesy of a live band. Designed using Dai stilt construction, the one-of-a-kind bar counter is an excellent spot to sip the region’s celebrated Pu’er tea, tropical fruit juices or specialty coffees. Along with casual meetings, the inviting Executive Lounge is an ideal place for fine beverages, delicious snacks and good music.



Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna is perfect for MICE or social events, with 1,400 square meters of meeting and banquet spaces including a pillar-free 660 square meters grand ballroom equipped with large LED screens and six multi-functional conference rooms. An adjacent 1,500 square meters private Dream Lawn allows for al fresco dinners or open air cocktails as extensions of meetings and events. All of the details can be taken care of through the hotel’s professional banquet team, available to offer support for business or social events for fluid experiences. The Fitness Centre features the view of rainforest and an outdoor swimming pool with a children’s pool round out the leisure facilities.



Kevin Hou, General Manager of Sunac Resort Xishuangbanna, said: “We at Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna are dedicated to creating a playground for travellers by offering a creative and artistic property. Our facilities provide guests with an immersive Dai cultural experience. These include guestrooms with splendid views of the tropical rainforest or Dai performances, diversified themes for events and conferences, destination weddings featuring romantic French or nostalgic themes, and memorable family vacation packages.”

Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna welcomes guests with rate starting from CNY550 nett. For reservations or enquiries, please visit all.accor.com or call +86 691 8997000.

