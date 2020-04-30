Punish quarantine enforcers who ‘wantonly’ use violence — Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities who “indiscriminately” and “wantonly” use violence while enforcing quarantine measures should be punished, Senator Francis Pangilinan said.

“Quarantine enforcers who indiscriminately, needlessly, and wantonly use violence must be punished. They include those who beat up the fish vendor in Quezon City,” Pangilinan said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, members of the Quezon City government’s Task Force Disiplina kicked and beat Rubuia with a “yantok” along Panay Avenue in Barangay South Triangle because he was not wearing a face mask.

The wearing of face masks in public spaces are among the protocols set by the government for areas under strict quarantine due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Huling araw ng Abril at mahigit 40 araw na tayong nasa ilalim ng quarantine. Kailangang holistic o big picture ang pagtingin sa pagsugpo ng sakit,” Pangilinan went on.

(It’s the last day of April and we have been under quarantine for more than 40 days. We need a holistic approach with our response against the disease, we need to see the big picture).

“Magdamayan tayo, huwag magtakutan (Let’s help each other, not threaten one another). Fear leads to stress, (which) leads to (a) compromised immune system (and) vulnerability to COVID-19, (which) leads to a high curve, not flat,” he added.

The senator, likewise, warned that jailing quarantine violators in cramped cells would worsen the spread of the virus.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa earlier said those who would defy quarantine measures would face arrest instead of being let off with a warning.

Pangilinan also called for the immediate decongestion of city jails across the country amid reported cases of COVID-19 among inmates.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said that 195 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have so far tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

Of the number, 195 PDLs are in the Cebu City Jail, nine in the Quezon City Jail, and one in the Mandaue City Jail.

Meanwhile, two detainees in the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) who were diagnosed COVID-19 have died.

“Siguruhin ang physical distancing sa lahat ng city jails at madaliang i-decongest ang mga ito,” Pangilinan said.

(Ensure that physical distancing is observed in all city jails and immediately decongest them).

“Start with the release of those who have committed minor offenses but could not post bail because they are poor, and those who have served more time than their possible sentence because the justice system moves criminally slow,” he added.

The entire Luzon is currently under an ECQ until April 30 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

President Rodrigo Dutere, however, extended the ECQ in Metro Manila and other “high-risk” areas until May 15 while a general community quarantine will be imposed in moderate to low risk provinces beginning May 1.