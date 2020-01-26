Punk’d Is Getting A 2020 Reboot Starring Chance The Rapper

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 26, 2020

Brace yourselves because Punk’d is heading back to our screens.

Aston Kutcher’s notorious noughties celebrity prank show is copping a reboot, and its 2020 revival will apparently be hosted by noneother than Chance The Rapper.

As Pitchfork reports, Punk’d will be available for your binging pleasure from April exclusively on the newly minted mobile streaming platform, Quibi.

This will actually mark the classic MTV series’ third reboot, following previous attempts to revive it in before in both 2012 and 2015.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises.” Chance the Rapper said in a press release. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

As for WTF Quibi is, it’s a brand new subscription streaming platform based around short, easily digestible content content. It’s set to launch in the US on April 6 with a price tag of around AUD $7 per month.

No word yet on when it might be coming down under, but we’ll keep you posted with more details as they emerge.