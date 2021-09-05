Purchases considered ‘directly and exclusively used’

With the recent issuance of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) Act’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), there seems to be a lot of confusion on how to treat purchases of goods and services by Registered Business Enterprises (RBEs) – whether these should be subject to value-added tax (VAT) at 12 percent or VAT at zero-rate.

The IRR states that the VAT exemption on importation and VAT zero-rating on local purchases only applies to goods and services directly and exclusively used in a registered export enterprise’s registered project or activity during the period of registration of the said project or activity with the concerned investment promotion agencies. Direct and exclusive use refers to raw materials, inventories, supplies, equipment, goods, services, and other expenditures necessary for the project or activity.

Previously, all purchases of goods and services by an RBE were considered VATable at zero-rate since there was no qualification that such will directly and exclusively be used for the registered activity. Given the lack of clarity, many RBEs questioned the validity of imposing the 12 percent VAT on transactions considered not directly and exclusively used in registered activities.

RBEs will definitely incur additional cash outlays due to this development. There is also the question of whether the 12 percent VAT can be subject to VAT refunds since these may be attributable to zero-rated sales and whether the refund process will be done efficiently – everyone knows how time-consuming and costly refunds can be. There is also confusion regarding how RBEs can prove that transactions are directly and exclusively used in registered activities. Is there documentation needed for this?

Vendors are now at a loss as to how to handle such transactions – whether to impose 12 percent VAT or continue with the imposition of VAT at zero-rate – as this will affect their tax compliance. The tax office may go after vendors instead of RBEs since vendors are the ones that issue official receipts and should impose the correct VAT rate.

Due to the confusion, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) provided draft Revenue Regulations (RR) for public consultations on VAT-zero rating under the Create Act. The draft clarifies that sale of raw materials, inventories, supplies, equipment, goods, and services to registered export enterprises, to be used directly and exclusively for registered projects or activities, will be subject to VAT at zero-rate pursuant to rules set out in the Create Act and its IRR. Any transaction considered not directly and exclusively used in the registered project or activity will be subject to 12 percent VAT. The draft RR also proposes immediate effectivity following publication, covering transactions entered into during the third quarter of the 2021 taxable year and onwards.

If there are no significant changes after the public consultation, the BIR may finalize and issue the RR anytime soon and vendors should be made aware of transactions that will be subject to the 12 percent VAT. They should check their books and records for transactions that will be affected by the draft RR.



Vendors should also work hand in hand with RBEs to ascertain whether such purchases are directly and exclusively used in registered activities in order to properly apply the correct VAT rate. Any transaction not within the scope and within the covered period starting July 2021 onwards will be subject to 12 percent VAT. For previous purchases from July 2021 onwards that were subjected to zero-rated VAT but should have been subjected to the 12 percent VAT, vendors should notify RBE clients that in the case of changes in tax rules and regulations, they should be able to collect the said 12 percent.

As of the moment, the RR is just a draft and changes can still be made. Further, it is expected that a Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) will also be issued to clarify the many concerns taxpayers raise during the public consultation. It is best that we wait and see what issuances will be released in the coming days. Hopefully, the issuance of the RR and RMC will give clarity on how these transactions should be treated and what documentations and processes should be followed in order to be compliant.

The author is a senior manager with the Tax and Corporate Services Division of Navarro Amper & Co., a member of the Deloitte Asia Pacific Network. For comments or questions, email [email protected]

