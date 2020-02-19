Purity Ring Are Back With ‘Womb’, Their First New Album In Five Years

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 19, 2020

After half a decade away, electronic pop duo Purity Ring have returned, announcing new album Womb and sharing lead single ‘stardew’.

The third album from the Canadian band, Womb follows 2015’s Another Eternity and is slated for release Friday, 3rd April through 4AD. It was written, recorded and produced entirely by bandmates Megan James and Corin Roddick.

According to a press release, Womb “chronicles a quest for comfort and the search for a resting place in a world where so much is beyond our control.”

Though it’s been a while between releases, Purity Ring haven’t been totally out of action over the past years. In 2017, they released the single ‘Asido’.

Earlier this month, the band cryptically shared a new song titled ‘pink lightning’ through a kind of browser puzzle on their website.

Stream ‘stardew’ below.