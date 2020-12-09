“PUSH Binge List: Romantic K-dramas we want to watch next”

It’s not even a week since romantic Korean drama Start-Up aired its last episode and we at PUSH are pretty sure fans are raring to start binge-watching a new show. So here are three dramas which we think will keep us glued to our screens during the holidays.

True Beauty

This is the much anticipated drama comeback of Cha Eun-woo, whose last drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, was aired over a year ago. Together with actress Moon Ga-young (of Tempted fame) they will tell the story of two high school students based on the webtoon of the same title.

Moon Ga-young plays the role of Lim Ju-gyeong, a girl famous in her school for her master skills in putting on makeup while Cha Eun-woo plays Lee Su-ho, the only person who has seen her barefaced. Transforming herself into a “goddess’ using her talent, will Ju-gyeong gain confidence to show her true beauty with the help of Su-ho?

Directed by Kim Sang-hyub, the man behind the hit Extraordinary You, the drama also stars Hwang In-hyeop (18 Again) and Park Yoo-na (Sky Castle).

[embedded content]

True Beauty premieres today December 9 on TvN and Viu.

Lovestruck in the City

Lovestruck in The City is first in the multi-part series Couple’s Way of Love produced by Kakao TV. Starring Ji Chang-wook (Healer, Backstreet Rookie) and Kim Ji-won (Fight For My Way, Arthdal Chronicles), the drama is about young people and their struggles in life while living in the city. Ji Chang-wook plays the role of architect Park Jae-won while Kim Ji-Won will tackle the role of Lee Eun-oh, a freelancer. who meets the former using a fake identity.

Lovestruck in The City was set to air on December 8 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s production got delayed and is now said to premiere on December 22 on Kakao TV and Netflix.

Directed by the man behind It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, Park Shin-woo, the drama also stars So Ju Yeon (Dr. Romantic 2), Kim Min-seok (Because This is My First Life) and Ryu Kyung-soo (Itaewon Class)

[embedded content]

Aside from the star-studded cast, we also can’t wait for the TV return of K-pop group Shinee’s Min-ho, who was recently discharged from the military, as he will be making a special cameo in the drama. He last appeared on a TV series in 2017.

A Love So Beautiful

We are pretty hyped over this one as this is the remake of the 2017 hit Chinese romantic-comedy of the same title, which was shown on ABS-CBN. The Korean version stars Kim Yo-han (of K-pop boy groups X1 and WEi) and So Ju-yeon (Dr. Romantic 2).

Yo-han will be portraying Cha Heon, the ‘cold-hearted’ boy-next-door while Ju-yeon will be playing Shin Sol-yi, a girl who is very vocal about her admiration for him. The story will be the same as the Chinese version, where Sol-yi will keep a one-sided love for Heon for years not realizing that he is just unable to express his feelings for her.

The drama will also star Yeo Hoe Hyun (Leverage) who will play swimming varsity star Woe Dae-sung, who in turn has feelings for Sol-yi.

A lot of K-pop stans are excited for the project since this is Yo-han’s first acting gig since his debut. So Ju-yeon was also reportedly the choice of Korean drama fans for the lead actress even before she was officially cast in the role.

[embedded content]

The digital drama is said to have 20-minute 24 episodes and will begin streaming on December 28 on KakaoTV and Netflix.