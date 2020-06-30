“PUSH PINS: 7 Celebrity Dads and Their Adorable Kids”

In celebration of this year’s Father’s Day, we rounded up the cutest celebrity dad and kid tandems.

1. JC Santos and daughter River Altheia

In February this year, actor JC Santos welcomed his firstborn daughter, River Altheia, with his non-showbiz wife Shyleen Herrera. It seems that JC is taking his daddy duties seriously as shown in the photos he’s been sharing on Instagram. Aren’t they just adorable?

2. Kean Cipriano and kids Stellar and Salem

Kean Cipriano has been a dad for four years now. In was in 2016 when his daughter, Stellar, was born. Then, in September 2019, he and his wife, Chynna Ortaleza, welcomed their second child, Salem. Kean never ceases to show how much he loves his children and always shares cute moments with them on social media. He’s a super dad indeed!

3. JC de Vera and daughter Lana Athena

Ever since JC de Vera’s daughter, Lana Athena, was born, we just can’t get enough of her cuteness! It’s heart-melting how JC always makes sure to spend quality time with his daughter. And see how she’s a girl version of her dad? Their resemblance is just uncanny!

4. Geoff Eigenmann and kids Arabella and Augustus

Geoff Eigenmann has been a dad to his daughter Arabella since 2017. Last year, June 2019, he and his longtime partner, Maya Flores, welcomed another child, their son Augustus. And both of them are just so, so adorable! Indeed, that’s a true Eigenmann gene right there!

5. Paolo Contis and daughter Summer

Celebrity couple Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes have been together for almost five years now. It was in January 2019 when the two welcomed their baby girl, Summer. Summer is growing up to be a charming girl, thanks to her hands-on dad! In hilarious videos shared on Paolo’s Instagram page, it can be seen that Summer is taking after his dad’s fun personality. This tandem is just too cute and we absolutely love their kulitan moments!

6. Aljur Abrenica and sons Alas and Axl

In August 2017, celebrity couple Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla welcomed their first son, Alas. Later in December 2019, their second son, Axl, was born. He is such a dear and looks so much like his father. Meanwhile, Alas has formed such a strong bond with Aljur. They even do activities together like painting. Aljur is such a good role model to his children, which makes it certain they’ll grow up to be wonderful men!

7. Baron Geisler and daughter Talitha

Baron Geisler welcomed his first daughter, Talitha, with his wife, Jamie Evangelista, in January 2020. And he is one proud papa! He just can’t get enough of her cuteness and constantly shares photos and clips of her on his Instagram page. For sure, he is and will always be a great dad!

