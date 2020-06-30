“PUSH PINS: Tabing Ilog Cast: Where Are They Now?”

More than two decades ago, our Sunday afternoons have been blessed with what would be one of the most classic shows to dominate the Philippine television—Tabing Ilog. With an ensemble cast that we’ve learned to love, we can’t help but wonder what happened to them 21 years later.

Paula Peralejo

Paula Peralejo played Anne de Guzman in the series. Among the eight cast members, Paula is the only one who isn’t active in showbiz anymore. She stayed out of the limelight in 2006 and got married to her husband Charlie Fernandez later in 2013. They have one son together. Today, Paula is active in vlogging and have a YouTube channel with her sister Rica Peralejo.

Patrick Garcia

Patrick Garcia, who played James Collantes, is now a dad to three girls with his wife Nikka Garcia and a son with actress Jennylyn Mercado. He is still part of the Kapamilya network and was last seen on the TV show The Blood Sisters in 2018. Patrick and his family are also active in vlogging and has a YouTube channel named Garcia Family.

Desiree del Valle

Desiree was known as Corrine Ledesma in the series. After Tabing Ilog, she remained active in showbiz and has been part of several teleseryes including Flordeliza, La Luna Sangre, and her most recent project, Parasite Island. In 2018, she tied the knot with her husband Boom Labrusca in a scenic ceremony in California, United States.

Paolo Contis

Known as Badong Magtibay in the series, Paolo Contis remains active in showbiz but left the Kapamilya network in 2004. He was married to Lian Paz for almost four years before deciding to go their separate ways in 2012. They have two daughters together. Paolo is now in a relationship with actress LJ Reyes. LJ gave birth to their daughter in January 2019.

Jodi Sta. Maria

After Tabing Ilog, Jodi Sta. Maria, who played George Fuentebella, took on supporting roles. That was until her big break in the 2012 daytime show Be Careful with My Heart. This opened the door for Jodi and she has since received several major projects including Pangako Sa ‘Yo and Sino Ang May Sala. The actress has a son with her former husband Pampi Lacson.

Baron Geisler

We all loved Fonzy Ledesma in Tabing Ilog. The character was portrayed by Baron Geisler. Over the years, Baron has been involved in quite a number of controversies. Among these was substance addiction. That was until he took a turn for the better. Baron is now clean and married to psychologist Jamie Evangelista. They welcomed their first child in January 2020.

Kaye Abad

Kaye Abad played Eds Delos Santos in the series. After Tabing Ilog, she continued taking projects including Annaliza, Two Wives, and her most recent teleserye Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit. In 2016, she tied the knot with Paul Jake Castillo. They now have a son together.

John Lloyd Cruz

John Lloyd Cruz, who played the role of Rovic Mercado, has been quite successful in the industry as he held the title “Box Office King.” Over the years, John Lloyd has had several blockbuster films including A Very Special Love, One More Chance, and Unofficially Yours, among others. In 2017, he took a break from showbiz to focus on his personal life. He and actress Ellen Adarna welcomed a son in 2018.

In February 2020, however, it was announced that John Lloyd is set to star in his comeback film Servando Magdamag. He also recently made headlines after reuniting with his former on-screen partner Bea Alonzo in a production that was executed via Instagram Live.

