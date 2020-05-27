“PUSH x Lifestyle: Assunta De Rossi shares her learnings on her late 30s pregnancy”

After 16 years of marriage, Assunta De Rossi is finally a mother-to-be.

It’s been over 16 years since she got married but Assunta de Rossi, now 37, said she never gave up on the possibility of conceiving a child. Dealing with medical conditions like having a myoma and endometriosis made getting pregnant an added challenge for the couple. So, it was nothing short of shock for Sam, as she is affectionately called by her family and close friends, when she found out she and husband Jules Ledesma were pregnant last February.

“It was totally unplanned and it happened naturally. I’ve long accepted that I won’t be able to conceive the natural way and that I needed medical intervention, so it really was a pleasant surprise for both of us,” she exclusively shared with ABS-CBN Lifestyle.

Dealing with the difficult but normal challenges that most first time pregnancies bring, she said, “Pregnancy is not at all glamorous, but it’s the most beautiful miracle… I’m stuck in bed all day, feeling horrible. Nausea and dizziness are my enemies these days. I can’t even gain weight kasi hirap akong kumain. Pinipilit ko naman and I take vitamins. I do miss being active, but my body feels overworked. Right now, not that much since I feel tired all day. Minsan late na ako nakakaligo kasi tulog nga ako maghapon.”

Sam reveals not being prepared to receive the good news amid the quarantine period. Hence, she was not able to visit her doctor after her sixth week of pregnancy. “I could hear a soft heartbeat already. Grabe ang tuwa ko nun! Eh, wala. Na-lockdown, so until now wala pa akong bagong scan. Unfortunately, I didn’t have time for any preparation kasi biglaan. All I could do was to take advantage of the situation and get plenty of rest. Wala din naman kasing magagawa, and also naglalabasan na symptoms ko kaya that was all I could do. Just eat and sleep. I was worried because the last time I had a doctor’s appointment was two or three days before lockdown. I still am worried. But I try not to stress myself so much. Thankfully, nothing weird is happening so that’s a relief,” she narrated.

Currently 14 weeks into her pregnancy, the actress said she is now focusing on her diet and rest. “I remember during the early stages of my pregnancy—constipation almost killed me! So, I changed my diet. Sa mga nakakaranas nito, damihan lang ang fiber, cut back on white carbs, and drink prune juice. I’m not really into the taste, but it’s an awesome natural laxative. Honestly, wala yata akong maipapayo bilang hindi ko rin alam gagawin. This is all new to me, so to experience this in the middle of a pandemic is tough. I know a ton of people are having it worse than me, so hindi na ako ngangawa. Constant prayers lang talaga. Thank God hindi ako delikado,” she said.

Sam expressed her happiness about her growing bond with husband Jules. “We totally bonded. He’d feel bad whenever I felt bad. I told him to just let me be and to just hold my hand. He’s been supportive naman. Worried lang sya minsan kasi feeling niya wala siyang magawa,” she shared. “I always tell him, ‘If I feel bad, it only means I’m having a healthy pregnancy. I might feel tortured, but at least the baby is alive.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen. Jules is turning 60 this year, so we might have to slow down. We’ve dedicated so much of our lives to everything and everyone else that it’s time to focus more on our growing family,” she added.