“PUSH X LIFESTYLE: Bailey May reveals how he got buff”

How Bailey May transformed himself from a tween PBB heartthrob to hunky star.

Bailey May has been living the life since joining global pop group Now United in 2017. But his Filipino fans certainly haven’t forgotten him. If anything, they continue to watch the Fil-Brit grow up right before their very eyes. In just a few years, Bailey went from cute and charming to big and buff. We got to talk to the 17-year-old about his amazing body transformation.

Fitness was a passion of his from an early age. “I’ve been working out since I was 10,” Bailey reveals. Russian-born Australian trainer Zyzz, Matthew McConaughey, and Zac Efron are among his fitspirations.

The 17-year-old is so committed that he tries to work out every day or when he has free time. He prefers the gym but he also exercises at home.

His routine is not for the faint-hearted. “My workout routine would normally be full body depending on what muscles are aching that day then a half an hour cardio after the workout. It feels great, painful, challenging, and extremely satisfying,” he said.

Fun fact: Bailey used to have a personal trainer when he still lived in the Philippines. “He taught me all the basics and from then on I taught myself,” he remarked.

How he worked out in his then isn’t the same now. Bailey added, “My workout has become more intense in order to achieve the look I need for my work.”

When asked which parts of his bod he’s most proud of, he said it’s his shoulders, chest, and arms (which are also the easiest to work on). The hardest to work on, he admitted, are his abs.

Dieting also helps. “When I aim to cut some weight I have a diet. It’s mainly a lot of meat, vegetables, coffee, green tea and I try to not consume sugar,” he added.

His words of advice for people looking to look like him? “Focus on your goal everyday. Imagine what you will look like once you’ve reached it. You will feel much better inside and out. Trust me, it won’t be easy but it will definitely be worth it,” he said.

For more Filipino celebrity lifestyle news and other inspiring stellar stories, visit Lifestyle.ABS-CBN.com. Also follow @ABSCBNLifestyle on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.