“PUSH X LIFESTYLE: Celeb cooks do ‘stress baking’ at home”

These celebrities are upping their culinary game while on lockdown.

Baking has always been a beloved pastime. But in recent months, it’s as if lockdown has prompted many to use baking as a coping mechanism while on quarantine—stress baking, if you will. With psychologists also citing its benefits to mental health, it’s almost no wonder why people are deliberately spending more time in the kitchen.

If you too are looking to relieve your anxiety (or just craving for baked goods) you’re certainly not alone! Our favorite celebrities are also discovering their inner bakers, mixing ingredients and popping out delicious treats straight out of the oven.

If you’re into the classics, here are some to start with!

Erwan Heussaff’s sourdough bread

Sourdough bread has become increasingly popular these days, so much that content creators are trying it out. Here Erwan Heussaff attempts to bake loaves of them in Australia, offering two different options depending on the level of difficulty you prefer.

[embedded content]

Lauren Young’s dark chocolate chip cookies

The Fil-Am is another content creator who’s been baking quite often. She took to IGTV to bake a batch of cookies that requires little time and a simple toaster oven.

Liz Uy’s chocolate cake

After reopening her cookie business, whipping up cinnamon rolls at home, and showing social media a lemony “slice of sunshine” dessert, Liz Uy baked a decadent chocolate cake following her pastry chef friend’s recipe. Watch this IGTV as the celebrity stylist guides you through it (while being guided by Miko Aspiras himself).

Juliana Gomez’ bagels

Who knew the UP Diliman undergrad loved bagels? Soon after she posted this album, her comments section was flooded with requests for the recipe. Turns out, she followed that of Peter Reinhart, who uploaded the exact ingredients and step-by-step on Epicurious.

