“PUSH X LIFESTYLE: Cheska Garcia-Kramer teaches kids life skills while on lockdown”

Cheska Garcia-Kramer has some tips to keep kids busy while on lockdown.

In the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, parenting has become tougher for some. But if Cheska Garcia-Kramer were to give some helpful tips to moms and dads, she suggests to start by keeping kids busy and productive at home. Know more in this video as this ABS-CBN Lifestyle Mod Mom shares what activities fortified with life skills and values have the Kramers done together during the quarantine.

[embedded content]

