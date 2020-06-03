“PUSH X LIFESTYLE: Dimples Romana talks mom life amid crisis”

Dimples Romana has tips for parents on how to raise kids during a pandemic.

Being stuck at home can make it tough for kids to keep a sense of calm, much more so in a pandemic. Actress and mom of two Dimples Romana is all too familiar with this adversity. So, at home, she does her best to key in the importance of both physical and mental health the only way she knows how—through positivity and productivity!.

Here, she shares her tried-and-tested tips coping with the COVID-19 scare as a way to help other moms and dads deal with parenting challenges during crisis.

[embedded content]