“PUSH X Lifestyle: Dionne Monsanto shares how the pandemic has changed her long distance relationship”

Dionne Monsanto admits there have been slight changes in her long distance relationship.

Two months into home quarantine due to the coronavirus and couples used to be together all the time are probably feeling separation anxiety. With the help of social media and technology, lovers may keep in touch. While this may be new to some, this is already regular routine for those in long distance relationships (LDR).

In the case of actress Dionne Monsanto, 34, and Switzerland-based businessman Ryan Stalder, 36, their 11-year friendship that only turned romantic recently has made the path of LDR less rocky. Pre-pandemic, the couple has taken turns visiting each other’s country of residence.

With only with the six-hour time difference, Dionne said they stay in constant communication as partners.

“Before the quarantine, we used to do weekend video calls. Unless there are more pressing matters, that’s a non-negotiable. Now, we video chat every other day,” she said.

Anxieties creep in at times the Tubig At Langis star admitted, but it’s nothing that a call from your special someone doesn’t help stop.

“I’ve noticed him being extra supportive to me since I’m quarantining by myself and my family is in Cebu. We have long adapted to the distance. Now, because of the quarantine, we just worry about each other. We remind each other, ‘Wash your hands,’ ‘Wear a mask when going out to do the grocery,’ and the like.”

Despite recent unfortunate events, Dionne said the friendship-turned-full blown relationship landed like a beautiful surprise—which then led to both doing their best to make it work.

“At the start of the relationship, we had to figure out how we were going to bridge the gaps—literally and figuratively. So, we made a promise to see each other every three months—either he comes to the Philippines or I go see him in Switzerland. And so far, we have stayed true to our pact,” she related.

And so far, Dionne said, they’re stronger than ever.

“This pandemic has delayed our plans for the summer, though! We were scheduled to go to Siargao with his family. But we adapt well. We agreed to stay healthy, and that he’ll come to see me when the travel ban and quarantine are lifted.”