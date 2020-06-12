“PUSH X LIFESTYLE: Get to know Pia Wurtzbach’s beau, hottie Jeremy Jauncey”

Jeremy Jauncey dating our very own Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach—as confirmed with the two gracing Philippine Tatler‘s June 2020 issue as an official couple—isn’t the first time his name hit the Philippine entertainment radar. In 2017, the businessman flew to the Philippines as part of his ambassadorship for local clothing brand Bench—he starred, if you remember, in a traffic-stopping billboard with him shirtless and board shorts-clad along EDSA. Before this, Jeremy became more known as an Instagram sensation with his out-of-this-world jet-setting photos, many of which appeared on @BeautifulDestinations (BD)—his digital creative agency filled with crazy travel content that might have birthed the term #travelgoals.

Jeremy, now 35, wears a commercial model smile, rocks a killer bod, sports a Bondesque jawline—making many gush over him dating a crowned “queen” like Pia. While he’s adored online as eye candy, there’s actually more to Jeremy than what meets the eye. For starters, it might surprise you, Mr. Perfect didn’t finish college.

“I was so passionate to get into business that I saw university as a way to learn the skills that I needed to get into business,” Jeremy, who was born in Venezuela and then raised in Scotland, explained in a Metro interview back in 2017. “When I started my own company during that summer holiday of my freshman year, I found that I was learning more by actually going out there and doing it myself. And I was then doing it for myself and going and reading it in textbooks and after I was in uni. It didn’t make a lot of sense—I can spend the next three years reading about what I can do or I could just go and do it.”

“That for me just made a lot of sense! I have a risky part of my personality,” he enthused. “So I liked taking chances and trying difficult things. That went really well for me.”

Jeremy’s thirst for adventure eventually and quite literally led him to places. From just wanting to play rugby back in school, he would create BD in 2012 only to see it prosper and become the big-time agency it is now. He launched it as a full-fledged business with his brother Tom Jauncey. “We’re an agency (divided into) a creative team who deals with the clients by pitching ideas, managing them, and continuing the relationships; an audience team who looks after the content online; and a BD Originals team who produces creative content just for BD, unbranded campaigns just for ourselves,” he said in the same interview. “We once had 65,000 people from all over the world wanting to be part of us!”

Jeremy has seen BD exponentially grow, as it is currently headquartered in New York and followed by 13.3 million on Instagram alone. He’s also bagged major collaborations worldwide and consequently reaped awards for his brand’s executions. He has even worked with the Department of Tourism in 2016, touring major spots across the archipelago and from it, fleshing out travel content spread out on social media.

Jeremy then described the experience in glee. “The people are so warm and friendly. The reason why I travel and do what I do is to meet people and experience new cultures. The first time I landed in the Philippines and everything subsequent, the people have been so warm and so inviting and I personally feel like I could help get that message to the rest of the world. A lot of it also go to the natural beauty—seeing the beaches and the natural jungles. Manila’s brilliant but going out into the country(side) was something I enjoyed.”

Beyond being proficient as BD’s CEO, Jeremy can be confidently called a man of many hats—a jock who reads “a lot… everything! I’m very, very curious! I love reading biographies of interesting and successful people… This might be a little weird, but I like forensic mythology kind a like gruesome murders… It just completely takes my mind a million miles away!” Or, a geek who likes to inspire as a model and fitspirational content aplenty online—”As a former rugby player, I like being active, so for me, being active, going to the gym, and working out, it’s not a chore, it’s a hobby that I care about… It’s definitely a commitment, you have to have plan for it.” To top it all off, he’s been hailed World Wildlife Fund ambassador for his efforts in tourism and environment protection. “Every single one of us can have an impact on the future of our planet and starting is as simple as educating yourself about what you can do,” as he captioned in a post. For his expertise and influence, he has been tasked last year to be Asia Tatler’s new Travel Editor-At-Large.

Jeremy then declared to Metro, “I think I will do less of (traveling) for sure, but I don’t think so. When I have a family and kids, it’s something that I would want to inspire them to do a lot. I feel like it gives so much value, going out and seeing cultures. I would definitely continue to travel as long as I can.”

The travel industry might be in turbulent waters these days because of the pandemic, forcing Jeremy along with his baby of a business and his travel plans (if at all) at a standstill. For now, those curious (or even anticipating to see Kween P and him together in the country) may just choose to catch him online and get inspired by him in the process.

For more Filipino celebrity lifestyle news and other inspiring stellar stories, visit Lifestyle.ABS-CBN.com. Also follow @ABSCBNLifestyle on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.