“PUSH X LIFESTYLE: Here’s Nikki Valdez’s best advice to parents during crisis”

Nikki Valdez reminds parents that it’s okay to have bad days.

Given how parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenge-filled, many parents have been left juggling—working, fulfilling household duties, homeschooling kids—all while making sure the family is safe and protected.

ABS-CBN Lifestyle Mod Mom Nikki Valdez’s advice then? Remind yourself as a parent that it’s okay to have bad days. Let go of routines. Let your children be.

[embedded content]

