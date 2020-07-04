“PUSH X LIFESTYLE: How Rica, Dimples, Cheska, Melai, and Nikki manage their kids amid a crisis”

These celebrity moms have tips on how to bind with your kids under lockdown.

Parenting during a pandemic—where do you even begin? Lucky for us, these mod moms know a trick or two to get you through the lockdown. In this episode of On Our Radar, celebrity moms Rica Peralejo, Dimples Romana, Cheska Garcia, Melai Cantiveros, Fatima Rabago, and Nikki Valdez share their tips on coping and bonding with while working the toughest job in the world.

[embedded content]