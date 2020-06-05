“PUSH X LIFESTYLE: Melai Cantiveros shares tips on sustaining fun and warmth at home amid lockdown”

Melai Cantiveros bonds with daughters Mela and Stela while dealing with new normal rules.

In the absence of a routine due to the new realities bound by social distancing, a lot of parents are trying to develop a sense of normalcy to lessen the stress in the household. While it’s easy to fall into the trap of letting the kids watch TV to pass time, moms like actress and host Melai Cantiveros-Francisco use this time to reconnect with their children doing fun and educational activities at home.

Watch as this ABS-CBN Lifestyle Mod Mom shares more of her parenting tips and how she spends quaran-time with her daughters Mela and Stela.

[embedded content]

