“PUSH X LIFESTYLE: Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio and family still stuck in California due to COVID-19”

Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio speaks about the challenges of parenting while quarantined abroad.

What was supposed to be a vacation turned into a lockdown situation for Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio plus her husband and kids currently quarantined in the US. The actress, vlogger, and stay-at-home mom opens up to ABS-CBN Lifestyle about her new parenting routine with sons Philip and Manu as she performs her “ilaw ng tahanan” duties far from home and during a global pandemic.

