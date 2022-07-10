Pussy Riot Announce Debut Mixtape, ‘Matriarchy Now’

Russian activist outfit Pussy Riot are set to release their debut mixtape next month. The group will release the seven-track Matriarchy Now collection on 5th August.

As Rolling Stone reports, the forthcoming collection will be a star-studded affair, featuring collaborations from Salem Ilese, Phoebe Ryan, mazie, Slayyyter, and Big Freedia. To promote the release, the group have also shared new single ‘Plastic’, which features US rapper ILoveMakonnen.

Pussy Riot – ‘Plastic’

[embedded content]

While Matriarchy Now is described as the group’s debut mixtape, it’s not the first collection of Pussy Riot songs. A handful of mini-albums, including 2012’s Убей сексиста, 2015’s, Wont Get Fooled Again, and 2017’s In Riot We Trust have all been released over the years, with the majority of the group’s discography consisting of singles.

The title of the mixtape also shared a title with a banner which the group hung from the third floor of the Texas State Capitol back in June in protest of the impending removal of reproductive rights for women. In a manifesto surrounding the announcement, the group focus heavily on the topic, demanding bodily autonomy for women around the world.

“Body autonomy is a pillar of modern civilization,” the group explain. “There’s no human rights as we know them without body autonomy taken as an axiom. People with wombs demand body autonomy.

“We demand our rights, we don’t ask for it. Don‘t like abortions? Don’t make them. Oh yes, and did you know? Vasectomy prevents abortions.”