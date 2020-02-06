Pussycat Dolls Drop Comeback Single ‘React’ Ahead Of Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 7, 2020

As if last year’s news that the Pussycat Dolls are headlining So Pop wasn’t enough to absolutely send you, they’ve now released a comeback single. It can be nervie AF when your childhood faves release a comeback track — don’t worry. Pussycat Dolls still slap.

‘React’ is the freshie and it’s pretty good. It’s a little bit electronic but the vocals are still poppy as.

To celebrate the release, Pussycat Dolls will be visiting Australia next month to do their promo rounds, before returning the following month for So Pop.

So Pop is heading to all the major cities with a stacked lineup of 00s talent. The likes of Jesse McCartney, Smash Mouth, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be blessing the So Pop stages, to name a few.

You can catch all the So Pop dates below, along with the Pussycat Dolls’ new tune.

[embedded content]

Pussycat Dolls at So Pop 2020

Tickets on sale now

Wednesday, 22nd April 2020

RAC Arena, Perth (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 24th April 2020

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 25th April 2020

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 28th April 2020

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 30th April

Melbourne Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek