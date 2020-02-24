“Pussycat Dolls heading to Manila this 2020 for a concert”

Pussycat Dolls is coming to Manila this year for a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

One of the biggest girl groups in the early 2000s, Pussycat Dolls, is heading to Manila for a concert.

Earlier today, February 24, concert promoter Wilbros Live announced that the Nicole Scherzinger-led girl group Pussycat Dolls is heading to Manila for a concert as part of a tour called Unfinished Business.

Mega-Group & Global Icons

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐔𝐒𝐒𝐘𝐂𝐀𝐓 𝐃𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐒

Reunited for the First Time in 10Years! MANILA

May 9 Saturday • Mall of Asia Arena

Composed of Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt, the five-piece group has released several worldwide hits over the years including “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” and “Buttons,” among others.

The girls of Pussycat Dolls, who parted ways back in 2010, decided to reunite last December of 2019.

The five-piece group released their comeback single called “React” — a song the girls first performed on X Factor UK last 2019.

Pussycat Dolls’ Manila show is happening on May 29, 2020 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets go on-sale starting February 29.