HomeTopNews Philippines

Put a Ring on It! All the Celebrity Couples Who Tied the Knot in 2019

| December 22, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments

No doubt, 2019 is the year of surprise weddings. From Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s secret nuptials to Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Hawaiian wedding, there have already been a handful of celebrity weddings that have caught us by surprise this year. Perhaps they’ve taken a cue from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Ahead, see all the celebrity couples who’ve made their love official this year!

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com