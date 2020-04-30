PUVs must apply for special permits to operate in GCQ areas—LTFRB

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said public utility vehicles (PUVs) will still need to apply for special permits to traverse roads of areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

“Kailangan sila kumuha ng special permit. Hindi po ibig sabihin na kahit may prangkisa ‘yan, papayagan. Kailangan pa rin po ng special permit dahil po sa karagdagang term and conditions imposed by the (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID),” LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said in an online press conference on Thursday.

(They need to get a special permit. Just because they have a franchise, doesn’t mean they will be allowed to operate. They still need to apply for a special permit due to additional terms and conditions of the IATF.)

Delgra said the special permit, which can be applied online from Regional Offices and Central Office of LTFRB, are free of charge for the duration of the GCQ.

He also noted that PUVs seeking special permits should be “roadworthy.”

“Handa ang regional offices na magbigay ng special permit. Strict instruction din ni (Transportation Secretary Arthur) Tugade na bago papayagan ang isang unit, kailangan po roadworthy, dadaan muna sa LTO (Land Transportation Office) na inspection,” he said.

(Regional offices are ready to give special permits. Strict instruction from Sec Tugade was to issue permits to vehicles that are roadworthy, meaning they will undergo LTO inspection.)

Prioritize special permits to buses

Delgra said it will also prioritize the issuance of special permits to buses because it can accommodate more passengers.

“Kailangan mailatag din o mailagay sa daanan yung pampublikong sasakyan na may malaking kapasidad,” he said.

(We need to allow public vehicles with big capacity.)

“The direction of the Secretary Tugade is to prioritize buses that will be given special franchises (permits),” Delgra added.

