Puxin Limited Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) (“Puxin” or the “Company”), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net revenues were RMB751.3 million ( US$106.1 million ), an increase of 22.0% from RMB615.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

( ), an increase of 22.0% from in the first quarter of 2019. Operating income was RMB3.7 million ( US$0.5 million ), compared to operating loss of RMB136.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

( ), compared to operating loss of in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income [1] was RMB12.1 million ( US$1.7 million ), compared to adjusted operating loss of RMB41 .8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

was ( ), compared to adjusted operating loss of .8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB43.5 million ( US$6.1 million ), a decrease of 82.5% from RMB248.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

( ), a decrease of 82.5% from in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited [2] was RMB25.4 million ( US$3.6 million ), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB73 .8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

was ( ), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of .8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB65.0 million ( US$9.2 million ), compared to RMB(16.9) million in the first quarter of 2019.

was ( ), compared to in the first quarter of 2019. Student enrollments increased by 133.4% to 938,275 from 402,061 in the first quarter of 2019.

[1] Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release. [2] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release. [3] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net earnings (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expenses, share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.

Mr. Yunlong Sha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Puxin, commented, “It has been an unusual quarter for both Puxin and China’s education industry. We are deeply grateful to the tens of thousands of medical professionals and volunteers on the frontline who have worked tirelessly to contain the coronavirus, and to all the citizens that have cooperated with the government and made tremendous sacrifices during the quarantine period, especially those in Wuhan. We are glad to see a gradual return to normalcy here in China, especially appreciative of the individuals who have kept essential services up and running during this challenging period. Puxin has also reacted quickly to the outbreak through collaboration with the Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences and iGet College (Dedao Daxue) to provide much-needed counseling services during this stressful time. We are proud to be able to give back at a time of challenging circumstances and are determined to get through this crisis together with our students and their families.”

Mr. Yunlong Sha continued, “In the first quarter of 2020, we successfully transitioned the offline courses to an online format. We have not only ensured that our students can complete the coursework with high satisfaction, but we have also provided an opportunity for our teachers to master the skills required for teaching small group classes online. This has further enhanced the professional development of our teaching staff for our Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) strategy. We are confident in our abilities to remain one of the leading service providers for China’s K-12 tutoring market.”

Mr. Peng Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Puxin, commented, “During the first quarter of 2020, Puxin swiftly adjusted class scheduling and enhanced online teaching capabilities. Within this quarter, our total net revenue achieved a solid growth of 22.0% year-over-year to RMB751.3 million and the gross profit increased by 25.3% year-over-year to RMB351.1 million. We appreciate the recognition from our students as we are pleased to report total enrollments of 938,275, which was a 133.4% year-over-year increase, and the retention rate reached 80.5% this quarter. The outlook for the second quarter is optimistic as the full-time schools are resuming classes and we expect our K-12 tutoring services to be reinvigorated. In the long-term, Puxin will continue to explore the full potential of Puxin Business System, to elevate our teaching quality, to drive revenue success with organic growth, M&As, and our OMO strategy. We firmly believe that Puxin will convert challenges into opportunities.”

“In the next 1-2 years, Puxin will continue to develop its core capabilities and establish a profitable and sustainable growth model. We aim to achieve flexible deployment of assets and talent of our K-12 tutoring business which has a business model with proven track record and transferable approach to enhancing profitability. This strategy is fundamental to the success of our company and the realization of shareholder values,” Mr. Peng Wang added.

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased by 22.0% to RMB751.3 million (US$106.1 million) from RMB615.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily driven by increases in student enrollments. Student enrollments increased by 133.4% from 402,061 in the first quarter of 2019 to 938,275 in the same period of 2020.

Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services increased by 43.6% to RMB546.3 million (US$77.2 million) from RMB380.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the total student enrollments of K-12 tutoring services reached 924,319, which included 357,614 student enrollments of Puxin Online School. Group class courses generated net revenues of RMB308.4 million (US$43.6 million), among which Puxin Online School contributed net revenues of RMB23.0 million (US$3.3 million). Personalized tutoring and full-time tutoring courses contributed net revenues of RMB158.0 million (US$22.3 million) and RMB79.9 million (US$11.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, respectively. Although we have closed all of our learning centers in China since early February 2020 in response to the measures taken by the PRC government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), we have focused on offering in-progress and new courses online and strengthened student recruitment for online courses offered in the spring semester. As a result, our student enrollments in the first quarter of 2020 continued to increase compared to 872,950 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 402,061 student enrollments in the first quarter of 2019. However, the school closure has adversely affected our student recruitment for courses to be held in the spring semester, which could in turn adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations for the remainder of 2020.

Net revenues of study-abroad tutoring services decreased by 12.8% to RMB205.0 million (US$28.9 million) from RMB235.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 outbreak. Study-abroad tutoring services had 13,956 student enrollments in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 16,670 in the first quarter of 2019. As COVID-19 cases have recently surged outside China, students and parents may postpone or even give up study-abroad plans due to the worldwide outbreak of the virus, which may continue to materially adversely affect the student enrollments and results of operations of our study-abroad tutoring business for the remainder of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by 19.3% to RMB400.3 million (US$56.5 million) from RMB335.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in rent cost in line with the increase in our learning centers. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 19.6% to RMB399.6 million (US$56.4 million) from RMB334.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was RMB351.1 million (US$49.6 million), an increase of 25.3% from RMB280.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 46.7%, compared to 45.5% for the same period in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 16.6% to RMB347.4 million (US49.1 million) from RMB416.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses slightly increased by 3.5% to RMB230.5 million (US$32.6 million) from RMB222.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Selling and marketing expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 5.1% to RMB226.5 million (US$32.0 million) from RMB215.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to increases in marketing expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 39.7% to RMB116.9 million (US$16.5 million) from RMB194.0 million during the same period of 2019. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 5.0% to RMB113.1 million (US$16.0 million) from RMB107.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increases were primarily due to increases in staff compensation.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related cost of revenues and operating expenses decreased by 91.1% to RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million) from RMB94.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of options vested in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin

Operating income was RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million), compared to operating loss of RMB136.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Operating margin was 0.5% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to (22.2)% for the same period in 2019.

Operating income of K-12 tutoring services was RMB35.0 million (US$4.9 million), compared to operating loss of RMB40.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 while operating margin improved to 6.4% from (10.5)%.

Adjusted operating income was RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million), compared to adjusted operating loss of RMB41.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted operating margin[4] was 1.6%, compared to (6.8)% in the same period of the prior year.

Net Loss

Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB43.5 million (US$6.1 million), a decrease of 82.5% from RMB248.8 million during the first quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.50 (US$0.08), compared to RMB3.02 during the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB25.4 million (US$3.6 million), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB73.8 million during the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited[5] was RMB0.29 (US$0.04), compared to adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB0.90 during the same period of 2019.

EBITDA

EBITDA was RMB(3.9) million (US$(0.6) million), compared to RMB(191.9) million in the first quarter of 2019.

EBITDA of K-12 tutoring services was RMB30.5 million (US$4.3 million), compared to RMB(74.9) million in the first quarter of 2019.

EBITDA margin[6] was (0.5)% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to (31.2)% in the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB65.0 million (US$9.2 million), compared to RMB(16.9) million in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA margin[7] was 8.6%, compared to (2.7)% in the same period in 2019.

[4] Adjusted operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by net revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release. [5] Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release. [6] EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as EBITDA divided by net revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release. [7] Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.

Cash and Current Bank Balances

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents and the current portion of restricted cash of RMB563.9 million (US$79.6 million), compared to RMB606.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The current portion of restricted cash consisted primarily of deposits with Chinese commercial banks as collateral for our bank borrowings within one-year term.

Business Outlook

The beginning of 2020 was challenging for after-school education industry due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. As a result of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, we have lowered our expectations for growth in the second quarter of 2020. Based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the Company expects net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 to be between RMB620.3 million and RMB651.9 million, which represents a decrease of 2% to an increase of 3% year-over-year. These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Puxin’s website at http://ir.pxjy.com/.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD” or “US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB 7.0808 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 31, 2020. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on March 31, 2020 or at any other rate.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by net revenues; adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited is defined as net loss attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities; EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expenses, share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities; EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net revenues; adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues; adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited are defined as basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “intend,” “aim,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “continue,” “confident” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies, its ability to achieve and maintain profitability, its ability to attract and retain students to enroll in its courses, its ability to effectively manage its business expansion and successfully integrate businesses it acquired, its ability to identify or pursue targets for acquisitions, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, its ability to improve the content of its existing courses or to develop new courses, and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company’s corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (“Puxin” or the “Company”) is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/ .

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data) As of December 31, As of March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 256,763 181,572 25,643 Restricted cash, current portion 349,540 382,363 54,000 Inventories 13,311 14,541 2,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 117,148 136,701 19,306 Loan receivable, current portion 191,230 – – Total current assets 927,992 715,177 101,003 Non-current assets Restricted cash, non-current portion 36,727 33,305 4,704 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,045,941 1,041,689 147,115 Property, plant and equipment, net 298,719 292,364 41,290 Intangible assets 264,540 255,278 36,052 Goodwill 2,055,922 2,055,922 290,352 Deferred tax assets 2,199 1,735 245 Rental deposit 75,015 79,219 11,188 Loan receivable, non-current portion – 198,877 28,087 TOTAL ASSETS 4,707,055 4,673,566 660,036 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including

accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the

consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of

RMB930,674 and RMB901,761 as of December 31, 2019

and March 31, 2020 respectively) 983,715 921,466 130,137 Income tax payable of the consolidated VIE without recourse

to the Group 21,248 20,447 2,888 Deferred revenue, current portion (including deferred revenue,

current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to

the Group of RMB1,195,723 and RMB999,905 as

December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 respectively) 1,205,609 1,010,199 142,667 Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including operating

lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group of RMB275,892 and

RMB274,660 as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 r

espectively) 276,877 276,158 39,001 Amounts due to related parties, current portion (including

amounts due to related parties of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group of RMB254 and RMB60,331

as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 respectively) 1,451 61,278 8,654 Bank borrowings of the consolidated VIE without recourse to

the Group 318,600 420,670 59,410 Loans payable to third parties (including loans payable to third

parties of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the

Group of RMB292,952 and RMB309,452 as of December

31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 respectively) 413,838 446,981 63,126 Promissory note, current portion of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group 87,023 88,510 12,500 Total current liabilities 3,308,361 3,245,709 458,383

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data) As of December 31, As of March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB USD Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the consolidated

VIE without recourse to the Group 101,372 74,298 10,493 Deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated VIE without

recourse to the Group 81,969 79,540 11,233 Amounts due to related parties, non-current portion

(including amounts due to related parties, non-current

portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the

Group of RMB nil and RMB nil as of December 31, 2019

and March 31, 2020, respectively) – 14,236 2,011 Franchise deposits of the consolidated VIE without recourse

to the Group 2,533 2,549 360 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the

consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group 693,505 705,496 99,635 Promissory note, non-current portion (including promissory

note, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE without

recourse to the Group of RMB nil and RMB nil as of

March 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 87,022 88,510 12,500 Derivative liabilities (including derivative liabilities of the

consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB

nil and RMB nil as of December 31, 2019 and March 31,

2020, respectively) 172,235 236,499 33,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,446,997 4,446,837 628,015 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary shares (par value of USD0.00005 per share

1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

188,627,228 and 188,640,348 shares issued and

174,025,810 and 174,062,932 shares outstanding

as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively) 62 62 9 Additional paid-in capital 2,175,652 2,184,300 308,482 Statutory reserve 7,979 7,979 1,127 Accumulated other comprehensive income 68,707 71,113 10,043 Accumulated deficit (1,991,220) (2,034,683) (287,352) Total Puxin Limited shareholders’ equity 261,180 228,771 32,309 Non-controlling interest (1,122) (2,042) (288) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 260,058 226,729 32,021 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 4,707,055 4,673,566 660,036

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data) For the three months ended March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB USD Net revenues 615,675 751,345 106,110 Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of

RMB1,402 and RMB681 for the three months ended March 31, 2019

and 2020, respectively) 335,599 400,278 56,530 Gross profit 280,076 351,067 49,580 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of

RMB7,118 and RMB3,989 for the three months ended March 31,

2019 and 2020, respectively) 222,634 230,497 32,552 General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation expenses of RMB86,228 and RMB3,775 for the

three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 193,985 116,918 16,511 Total operating expenses 416,619 347,415 49,063 Operating (loss) income (136,543) 3,652 517 Interest expense 30,039 20,853 2,945 Interest income 766 11,956 1,689 Foreign exchange loss (income) 189 (142) (20) Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 80,262 60,435 8,535 Other (expense) income, net – 21,848 3,086 Loss before income taxes (246,267) (43,690) (6,168) Income tax expenses 2,493 693 98 Net loss (248,760) (44,383) (6,266) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 18 (920) (130) Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (248,778) (43,463) (6,136) Net loss per share attributable to Puxin Limited Basic and diluted (1.51) (0.25) (0.04) Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited Basic and diluted (3.02) (0.50) (0.08) Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per

share 165,041,823 174,056,517 174,056,517 Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands of RMB and USD) For the three months ended March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB USD Net loss (248,760) (44,383) (6,266) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (6,464) 2,406 340 Total comprehensive loss (255,224) (41,977) (5,926) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 18 (920) (130) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Puxin Limited (255,242) (41,057) (5,796)

PUXIN LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data) For the three months ended March 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB USD Operating (loss) income (136,543) 3,652 517 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 94,748 8,445 1,192 Adjusted operating (loss) income (41,795) 12,097 1,709 Adjusted operating margin (6.8%) 1.6% 1.6% Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (248,778) (43,463) (6,136) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 94,748 8,445 1,192 Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 80,262 60,435 8,535 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited (73,768) 25,417 3,591 Net loss (248,760) (44,383) (6,266) Add: Income tax expenses 2,493 693 98 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 17,306 21,628 3,054 Amortization of intangible assets 7,767 9,262 1,308 Interest expense 30,039 20,853 2,945 Less: Interest income 766 11,956 1,689 EBITDA (191,921) (3,903) (550) EBITDA margin (31.2%) (0.5%) (0.5%) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 94,748 8,445 1,192 Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 80,262 60,435 8,535 Adjusted EBITDA (16,911) 64,977 9,177 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2.7%) 8.6% 8.6% Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited – Basic and diluted (3.02) (0.50) (0.08) Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited – Basic (0.90) 0.29 0.04 Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited – Diluted (0.90) 0.29 0.04 Weighted average shares used in calculating basic

net (loss) income per share 165,041,823 174,056,517 174,056,517 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted

net (loss) income per share 165,041,823 178,101,179 178,101,179 Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

