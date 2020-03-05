Puxin Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) (“Puxin” or the “Company”), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB859.3 million (US$123.4 million), an increase of 61.7% from RMB531.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Operating loss was RMB93.8 million (US$13.5 million), a decrease of 43.4% from RMB165.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted operating loss[1] was RMB84.2 million (US$12.1 million), a decrease of 30.3% from RMB120.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB108.8 million (US$15.6 million), a decrease of 54.6% from RMB239.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited[2] was RMB92.5 million (US$13.3 million), a decrease of 41.8% from RMB158.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB(51.8) million (US$(7.5) million), compared to RMB(95.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Student enrollments increased by 67.5% to 872,950 from 521,161 in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB3,104.0 million (US$445.9 million), an increase of 39.3% from RMB2,228.1 million in 2018.
- Operating loss was RMB357.5 million (US$51.4 million), a decrease of 44.0% from RMB638.7 million in 2018.
- Adjusted operating loss was RMB127.1 million (US$18.3 million), a decrease of 51.8% from RMB263.8 million in 2018.
- Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB518.5 million (US$74.5 million), a decrease of 37.8% from RMB833.4 million in 2018.
- Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB183.5 million (US$26.4 million), a decrease of 43.7% from RMB325.8 million in 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA was RMB(14.3) million (US$(2.1) million), compared to RMB(173.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Student enrollments increased by 55.6% to 2,872,025 from 1,846,349 in 2018.
[1] Adjusted operating loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.
[2] Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.
[3] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expenses, share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.
Mr. Yunlong Sha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Puxin, commented, “2019 was a very inspiring year for the education industry. Following the Online-Merge-Offline (“OMO”) trend in after-school tutoring market, Puxin has put forth significant efforts in both online and offline markets. In the offline space, we have not only re-engaged mergers and acquisitions (“M&As”) activities, but we have also leveraged Puxin Business System’s capabilities to maintain the high organic growth rate for our K-12 business. Our online business has been developing quickly benefiting from our investments in technologies and personnel. Our belief, ‘online teaching and offline tutoring,’ has been widely acknowledged by students and parents alike – total student enrollments grew 55.6% to 2.87 million. Looking ahead, Puxin has faith to provide higher quality education services to Chinese students while consolidating the domestic market.”
Mr. Peng Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Puxin, added, “We are pleased to announce that the fourth quarter earnings continue to be very encouraging. Net revenues this quarter increase by 61.7% year-over-year and gross profit margin once again exceeded 45%. Specifically, in the fourth quarter of 2019, net revenues of K-12 tutoring services and study-abroad tutoring services impressively grew at 95.3% and 18.8% year-over-year. In 2019, the triple-engine strategy which combined organic growth, M&As and OMO, enabled Puxin to secure a 39.3% year-over-year increase in net revenues to RMB3,104.0 million. Puxin Online School, our strategic project of online K-12 group class courses initiated in November 2018, has achieved substantial development in 2019. Marching into 2020, we will continue to further develop the three business lines in a sustainable manner while leveraging our operational expertise.”
Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019
Net Revenues
Net revenues increased by 61.7% to RMB859.3 million (US$123.4 million) from RMB531.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily driven by increases in student enrollments. Student enrollments increased by 67.5% from 521,161 in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 872,950 in the same period of 2019. K-12 tutoring, study-abroad services and Puxin Online School each contributed 675,512, 15,945 and 181,493 in terms of student enrollments in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services increased by 95.3% to RMB581.9 million (US$83.6 million) from RMB297.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Group class, personalized tutoring and full-time tutoring courses contributed net revenues of RMB302.4 million (US$43.5 million), RMB114.8 million (US$16.5 million) and RMB164.7 million (US$23.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Both internal organic growth and M&As contributed to the solid revenue achievements in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.
Net revenues of study-abroad tutoring services increased by 18.8% to RMB277.4 million (US$39.8 million) from RMB233.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Net revenues of Puxin Online School, providing K-12 tutoring services, were RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues increased by 52.3% to RMB466.4 million (US$67.0 million) from RMB306.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in teaching staff’s compensation. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 52.6% to RMB465.6 million (US$66.9 million) from RMB305.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was RMB392.9 million (US$56.4 million), an increase of 74.5% from RMB225.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 45.7%, compared to 42.4% for the same period in 2018.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses increased by 24.4% to RMB486.7 million (US69.9 million) from RMB391.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Selling expenses increased by 33.2% to RMB314.6 million (US$45.2 million) from RMB236.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Selling and marketing expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 36.3% to RMB310.1 million (US$44.5 million) from RMB227.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increases were primarily due to increases in marketing expense and marketing staff compensation.
General and administrative expenses increased by 11.0% to RMB172.1 million (US$24.7 million) from RMB155.0 million during the same period of 2018. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 40.6% to RMB167.8 million (US$24.1 million) from RMB119.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increases were primarily due to increases in staff compensation and daily operating expense.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related operating costs and expenses decreased by 78.6% to RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million) from RMB45.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the fully vested restricted shares granted in the fourth quarter of 2018 while there were no new restricted shares or options granted in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operating Loss and Operating Margin
Operating loss was RMB93.8 million (US$13.5 million), a decrease of 43.4% from RMB165.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating margin was (10.9)% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to (31.2)% for the same period in 2018.
Operating loss of K-12 tutoring services decreased by 36.4% to RMB28.2 million (US$4.1 million) from RMB44.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 while operating margin improved to (4.9)% from (14.9)%. Operating loss of study-abroad services decreased by 46.0% to RMB65.6 million (US$9.4 million) from RMB121.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 while operating margin improved to (23.7)% from (52.0)%.
Adjusted operating loss was RMB84.2 million (US$12.1 million), a decrease of 30.3% from RMB120.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Adjusted operating margin[4] was (9.8)%, compared to (22.7)% in the same period of the prior year.
Net Loss
Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB108.8 million (US$15.6 million), a decrease of 54.6% from RMB239.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB1.26 (US$0.18), compared to RMB2.92 during the same period of 2018.
Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB92.5 million (US$13.3 million), a decrease of 41.8% from RMB158.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited[5] was RMB1.06 (US$0.15), compared to RMB1.94 during the same period of 2018.
EBITDA
EBITDA was RMB(68.1) million (US$(9.8) million), compared to RMB(176.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
EBITDA of K-12 tutoring services was RMB(11.1) million (US$(1.6) million), compared to RMB(49.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
EBITDA margin[6] was (7.9)% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to (33.2)% in the same period in 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB(51.8) million (US$(7.4) million), compared to RMB(95.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA margin[7] was (6.0)%, compared to (18.0)% in the same period in 2018.
[4] Adjusted operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted operating loss divided by net revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.
[5] Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.
[6] EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as EBITDA divided by net revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.
[7] Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” elsewhere in this earnings release.
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2019
Net Revenues
Net revenues increased by 39.3% to RMB3,104.0 million (US$445.9 million) from RMB2,228.1 million in 2018. This increase was primarily driven by increases in student enrollments. Student enrollments increased by 55.6% from 1,846,349 in 2018 to 2,872,025 in 2019. K-12 tutoring, study-abroad services and Puxin Online School each contributed 2,606,787, 72,174 and 193,064 in terms of student enrollments in 2019.
Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services increased by 64.4% to RMB1,943.9 million (US$279.2 million) from RMB1,182.4 million in 2018. Group class, personalized tutoring and full-time tutoring courses contributed net revenues of RMB1,103.6 million (US$158.5 million), RMB553.7 million (US$79.6 million) and RMB286.6 million (US$41.1 million) in 2019, respectively.
Net revenues of study-abroad tutoring services increased by 10.9% to RMB1,160.1 million (US$166.7 million) from RMB1,045.7 million in 2018.
Net revenues of Puxin Online School, providing K-12 tutoring services, were RMB16.5 million (US$2.4 million) in 2019.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues increased by 31.1% to RMB1,629.4 million (US$234.1 million) from RMB1,242.9 million in 2018. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 31.4% to RMB1,625.1 million (US$ 233.4 million) from RMB1,236.5 million in 2018.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was RMB1,474.5 million (US$211.8 million), an increase of 49.7% from RMB985.2 million in 2018. Gross margin was 47.5%, compared to 44.2% in 2018.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses increased by 12.8% to RMB1,832.1 million (US$263.2 million) from RMB1,624.0 million in 2018.
Selling expenses increased by 27.8% to RMB1,083.8 million (US$155.7 million) from RMB848.1 million in 2018. Selling and marketing expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 29.6% to RMB1,061.9 million (US$152.5 million) from RMB819.2 million in 2018.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 3.6% to RMB748.3 million (US$107.5 million) from RMB775.9 million in 2018. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 24.7% to RMB544.0 million (US$78.1 million) from RMB436.2 million in 2018.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related operating costs and expenses decreased by 38.5% to RMB230.4 million (US$33.1 million) from RMB375.0 million in 2018.
Operating Loss and Operating Margin
Operating loss decreased by 44.0% to RMB357.5 million (US$51.4 million) from RMB638.7 million in 2018. Operating margin was (11.5)% in 2019, compared to (28.7)% in 2018.
Operating loss of K-12 tutoring services decreased by 49.3% to RMB119.9 million (US$17.3 million) from RMB236.6 million in 2018 and operating margin improved to (6.2)% from (20.0)%. Operating loss of study-abroad services decreased by 40.9% to RMB237.6 million (US$34.1 million) from RMB402.1 million in 2018 and operating margin improved to (20.5)% from (38.5)%.
Adjusted operating margin was (4.1)%, compared to (11.8)% in 2018.
Net Loss
Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited decreased by 37.8% to RMB518.5 million (US$74.5 million), compared to RMB833.4 million in 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB6.06 (US$0.88), compared to RMB11.56 in 2018.
Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB183.5 million (US$26.4 million), compared to RMB325.8 million in 2018. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB2.14 (US$0.31), compared to RMB4.52 in 2018.
EBITDA
EBITDA was RMB(349.3) million (US$50.2 million), compared to RMB(680.9) million in 2018.
EBITDA of K-12 tutoring services was RMB(114.2) million (US$(16.4) million), compared to RMB(256.8) million in 2018.
EBITDA margin was (11.3)% in 2019, compared to (30.6)% in 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB(14.3) million (US$(2.1) million), compared to RMB(173.3) million in 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA margin was (0.5)%, compared to (7.8)% in 2018.
Cash and Current Bank Balances
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents and the current portion of restricted cash of RMB606.3 million (US$87.1 million), compared to RMB778.0 million as of December 31, 2018. The current portion of restricted cash consisted primarily of deposits with Chinese commercial banks as collateral for our bank borrowings within one-year term.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2020, based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB708.0 million and RMB738.8 million, which represents an increase of 15% to 20% year-over-year. These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Exchange Rate
The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD” or “US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB 6.9618 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on December 31, 2019. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 31, 2019, or at any other rate.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. Adjusted operating loss is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating loss divided by net revenues; adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited is defined as net loss attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes; EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expenses, share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes; EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net revenues; adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues; and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited are defined as basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes.
The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this press release.
About Puxin Limited
Puxin Limited (“Puxin” or the “Company”) is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/.
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
778,006
256,763
36,882
Restricted cash, current portion
–
349,540
50,208
Inventories
9,659
13,311
1,912
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
128,638
117,148
16,827
Loan receivable
–
191,230
27,468
Total current assets
916,303
927,992
133,297
Non-current assets
Restricted cash, non-current portion
40,971
36,727
5,276
Operating lease right-of-use assets
–
1,045,941
150,240
Property, plant and equipment, net
248,801
298,719
42,908
Intangible assets
218,978
264,540
37,999
Goodwill
1,243,817
2,055,922
295,315
Deferred tax assets
3,456
2,199
316
Rental deposit
64,693
75,015
10,775
TOTAL ASSETS
2,737,019
4,707,055
676,126
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued
436,123
983,715
141,302
Income tax payable of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the
15,755
21,248
3,052
Deferred revenue, current portion (including deferred revenue,
876,861
1,205,609
173,175
Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including operating lease
–
276,877
39,771
Amounts due to related parties (including amounts due to related
54,493
1,451
208
Bank borrowings of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the
106,600
318,600
45,764
Loans payable to third parties (including loans payable to third
79,500
413,838
59,444
Promissory notes, current portion (including promissory notes,
361,888
87,023
12,500
Total current liabilities
1,931,220
3,308,361
475,216
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE
121,191
101,372
14,561
Deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated VIE without recourse to
71,031
81,969
11,774
Franchise deposits of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the
1,763
2,533
364
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the consolidated
–
693,505
99,616
Promissory note, non-current portion (including promissory note,
–
87,022
12,500
Derivative liabilities (including derivative liabilities of the
63,942
172,235
24,740
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,189,147
4,446,997
638,771
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Ordinary shares (par value of USD0.00005 per share;
62
62
9
Additional paid-in capital
1,944,325
2,175,652
312,513
Statutory reserve
4,595
7,979
1,146
Accumulated other comprehensive income
68,214
68,707
9,869
Accumulated deficit
(1,469,303)
(1,991,220)
(286,021)
Total Puxin Limited shareholders’ equity
547,893
261,180
37,516
Non-controlling interest
(21)
(1,122)
(161)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
547,872
260,058
37,355
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
2,737,019
4,707,055
676,126
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended December 31,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
531,441
859,319
123,433
Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of
306,235
466,439
67,000
Gross profit
225,206
392,880
56,433
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of
236,125
314,621
45,192
General and administrative expenses (including share-based
155,011
172,098
24,720
Total operating expenses
391,136
486,719
69,912
Operating loss
(165,930)
(93,839)
(13,479)
Interest expense
32,049
17,159
2,465
Interest income
1,124
13,707
1,969
Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative
35,620
6,622
951
Loss before income taxes
(232,475)
(103,913)
(14,926)
Income tax expenses
7,275
6,084
874
Net loss
(239,750)
(109,997)
(15,800)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(10)
(1,169)
(168)
Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited
(239,740)
(108,828)
(15,632)
Net loss per share attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(1.46)
(0.63)
(0.09)
Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(2.92)
(1.26)
(0.18)
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per
164,121,416
173,989,979
173,989,979
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands of RMB and USD)
For the three months ended December 31,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net loss
(239,750)
(109,997)
(15,800)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
42,089
(4,986)
(716)
Total comprehensive loss
(197,661)
(114,983)
(16,516)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(10)
(1,169)
(168)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Puxin Limited
(197,651)
(113,814)
(16,348)
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the year ended December 31,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
2,228,117
3,103,958
445,856
Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of
1,242,889
1,629,447
234,055
Gross profit
985,228
1,474,511
211,801
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of
848,088
1,083,795
155,677
General and administrative expenses (including share-based
775,883
748,259
107,481
Total operating expenses
1,623,971
1,832,054
263,158
Operating loss
(638,743)
(357,543)
(51,357)
Interest expense
59,522
70,856
10,178
Interest income
2,826
25,542
3,669
Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,751
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
57,696
|
77,859
|
11,184
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
32,749
|
34,938
|
5,019
|
Interest expense
|
59,522
|
70,856
|
10,178
|
Less: Interest income
|
2,826
|
25,542
|
3,669
|
EBITDA
|
(680,946)
|
(349,335)
|
(50,177)
|
EBITDA margin
|
(30.6%)
|
(11.3%)
|
(11.3%)
|
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|
374,957
|
230,440
|
33,101
|
Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes,
|
131,748
|
104,589
|
15,023
|
Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes
|
900
|
–
|
–
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(173,341)
|
(14,306)
|
(2,053)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
(7.8%)
|
(0.5%)
|
(0.5%)
|
Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
|
– Basic and diluted
|
(11.56)
|
(6.06)
|
(0.88)
|
Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
|
– Basic and diluted
|
(4.52)
|
(2.14)
|
(0.31)
|
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted
|
144,157,947
|
170,903,317
|
170,903,317
|
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puxin-limited-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-unaudited-financial-results-301017115.html