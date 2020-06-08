PwC Singapore launches new initiatives to support the community amidst COVID-19

To help individuals and organisations increase digital acumen and upskill, PwC Singapore is releasing, “Digital Fitness for the World” learning app to the public for free from 8 June 2020

PwC also aims to provide support to help SMEs accelerate their digital adoption with dedicated digital advisory services, solutions and upskilling programs tailored for the unique needs of this segment

Other initiatives include funding the purchase and distribution of food to vulnerable groups during the circuit breaker period and providing free virtual learning workshops

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In response to calls in the Fortitude Budget for more support for upskilling, digital adoption, and financial support for vulnerable communities, PwC Singapore has launched several new initiatives to support individuals and organisations through the COVID-19 pandemic. This move is part of PwC Singapore’s commitment to be part of the solution to support groups that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Yeoh Oon Jin, Executive Chairman, PwC Singapore,

“We want to play our part in solving some of the important problems that people may be facing now. From preparing individuals for the digital future to supporting non-profit organisations that provide meals to vulnerable individuals and families, we hope that the actions that we are taking can help our community tide through the current situation and be ready for the new normal.”

A learning app for the community

The need for continuous upskilling and reskilling to become part of the “new normal” was highlighted in the recently announced Fortitude Budget. In a bid to support this, PwC Singapore will be making their learning app free for all from 8 June 2020. This app, called “Digital Fitness for the World”, will allow users to assess their digital acumen, gain access to recommended learning materials to be more digitally-aware and also gain insight on business and economic issues relevant to our evolving environment.

Fang Eu-Lin, Leader of PwC’s Academy in Singapore, said

“The Digital Fitness App was first used by PwC to help upskill our people’s capabilities in a digital and evolving world. We have updated the app so that this can be made available for use by the whole community. We hope individuals will use the app to gain good knowledge and insights on digital topics, and find it a fun way to learn!”

The Digital Fitness for the World app will be available from 8 June 2020 until 31 July 2020. Anyone can download it here and gain free access using the promotional code ‘LRNALL‘.

Helping SMEs transform through reimagining digital

In addition, PwC Singapore aims to help support SMEs to accelerate their digital adoption journeys with dedicated digital advisory services, solutions and upskilling tailored for the unique needs of this segment.

From disrupted supply chains to mobility challenges, companies have had to react quickly to this challenging new COVID-19 reality; this has been exacerbated for SMEs.

In most cases, businesses that had already invested in digital technology were better placed to respond. But for many, without the people, processes and technology in place, it’s been an uphill battle, and many are being forced to explore new business models and ways of operating.

Doing our part to provide upskilling opportunities for the community

PwC Singapore has also launched complimentary virtual workshops specifically for charities, social entrepreneurs and social service agencies. The firm conducted a series of four virtual workshops – on digital strategy and transformation, data and analytics, digital marketing and social media, and digital trust and cybersecurity — aimed at helping them address the challenges and opportunities of digital disruption in the social and non-profit sectors. This is part of PwC Singapore’s ongoing skills-based volunteering efforts.

Pledging support to feed vulnerable groups

Partners and employees of PwC Singapore are strongly encouraged to pledge the payout received from the Solidarity Budget to preserve food security for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and low income families in the community.

The PwC Singapore Foundation will be matching employees donations dollar-for-dollar and have pledged a donation amount of at least S$100,000. These donations are providing over 530,000 meals to over 12,000 beneficiaries. PwC Singapore is funding the purchase of over 300,000 meals across two programmes – the ‘Joy in Every Bundle’ programme by The Food Bank Singapore Ltd and the ‘Community Food Pack’ programme by Food from the Heart. Singapore Delivery Services, a social enterprise, has been engaged to assist with the Food Bank distribution to overcome the shortage of volunteers during safe distancing.

The firm has made a further donation in the form of reusable Tingkats to Willing Hearts, a charity that provides cooked meals to the vulnerable groups including the elderly, low income households and migrant workers. This donation solves the issue of current container shortages, allowing the distribution of a further over 200,000 meals per month to 6,000 beneficiaries, and also aligns with our environmental sustainability agenda to reduce single-use plastic waste.

Charlotte Hsu, Corporate Responsibility Leader,

“Looking after the community and environment in which we live and operate isn’t just about good manners, it is fundamental to the way we do business. We are committed to making a positive, lasting impact in our communities by sharing our time, knowledge, resources, to make real change where it matters.”

Notes to editor

For more information on the Digital Fitness for the World app, visit PwC’s reimagine digital webpage at https://www.pwc.com/sg/en/services/reimagine-digital.html#digital-fitness-app For more information on the PwC Singapore Foundation, visit https://www.pwc.com/sg/en/corporate-responsibility/the-pwc-singapore-foundation.html

